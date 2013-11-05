* Corn falls for 5th session, at 3-year lows * U.S. corn harvest 73 pct complete, soy at 86 pct * Market eyes USDA supply-demand report on Friday (Adds detail, comment) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Chicago corn lost more ground on Tuesday to trade at its lowest since September, 2010, as the rapidly advancing harvest of a record-sized U.S. crop replenished global supplies. Soybeans ticked higher, snapping three consecutive sessions of decline on expectations of strong global demand, while wheat eased for a second straight day to a one-month low in sympathy with the weakness in corn prices. The harvest of the U.S. corn crop is nearing completion and running ahead of average after a slow start earlier this autumn, a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture report said on Monday. The corn harvest was 73 percent complete as of Sunday, the USDA said, up from 59 percent a week earlier and ahead of the five-year average of 71 percent. The U.S. soybean harvest was 86 percent finished, up from 77 percent the previous week and, like corn, ahead of the five-year average of 85 percent. "U.S. farmers have taken advantage of good weather in the last couple of weeks," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "What we are also seeing is very good yield results continuing to come through which signals that the USDA is likely to revise higher its U.S. corn production estimates." Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn had slipped 0.2 percent to $4.25-1/2 a bushel by 0310 GMT after hitting a session low of $4.25-1/4, matching Monday's three-year low. Soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $12.67-1/2 a bushel and wheat eased half a cent to $6.62-1/4 a bushel. Analysts said soybeans were drawing additional support from improved crushing margins, with Chinese interest underpinning gains. "Soybeans are holding ground despite favourable harvest progress," said Mathews. Traders were squaring positions ahead of the USDA's much-anticipated monthly supply and demand report on Friday. The October report was scuttled due to the partial shutdown of the federal government. Analysts are expecting the USDA report to peg the U.S. corn crop at 14.003 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 158.933 bushels per acre, according to the average of 27 estimates in a Reuters poll. In September, the USDA forecast a corn crop of 13.843 billion bushels and an average yield of 155.3 bushels per acre. Soybean production was seen at 3.221 billion bushels, up from the September estimate of 3.149 billion. Commodity funds bought a net 2,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They sold 2,000 wheat and were even in corn. Grains prices at 0310 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 662.25 -0.50 -0.08% -0.79% 684.81 23 CBOT corn 425.50 -0.75 -0.18% -0.64% 440.31 22 CBOT soy 1259.25 2.75 +0.22% -0.55% 1275.64 36 CBOT rice $15.18 $0.04 +0.23% +0.46% $15.28 48 WTI crude $94.61 -$0.01 -0.01% +0.00% $100.25 21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.351 -$0.030 -2.17% -2.13% USD/AUD 0.950 -0.008 -0.84% -1.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)