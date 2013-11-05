* Corn hits fresh three-year low
* U.S. harvest advancing rapidly, weighs on corn, soy
* Market eyes USDA world supply/demand report due Friday
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Nov 5 U.S. wheat futures fell 1 percent
to their lowest in nearly six weeks on Tuesday due to improving
crop prospects in the U.S. Plains and declining demand on the
export market, traders said.
Soybeans and corn also fell, with corn charting a fresh
three-year low and soybeans notching their lowest since February
2012. Expectations that an upcoming U.S. government report will
show huge U.S. production of corn and soybeans weighed on both
commodities.
Wheat, which has fallen in four of the last five sessions,
was the leader on the downside.
"Planting on wheat is starting to wind down. There have been
no hitches or glitches," said Dewey Strickler, president of Ag
Watch Market Advisors. "Also, the pace of exports in wheat for
about the past three, four or five weeks has been on the ropes."
Trading volume was thin across the ag markets as many
traders were waiting for the U.S. Agriculture Department's
monthly supply and demand reports, due on Friday, before staking
out new positions.
"The grains are just biding time at this point," Matt
Zeller, director of marketing information at INTL FCStone, said
in a note to clients.
Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat
futures were down 6-3/4 cents at $6.56 a bushel. The
session low of $6.55 was the lowest for the front-month wheat
contract since Sept. 24.
USDA said on Monday that 91 percent of the wheat crop was
planted as of Nov. 3 and that good-to-excellent ratings rose to
63 percent from 61 percent a week earlier. A year ago, only 39
percent of the crop was rated good to excellent.
CBOT December corn dropped 1-1/4 cents to $4.25. The
session low of $4.24 was the weakest price since Sept 1, 2010.
"Corn is still seeing negative momentum because of the large
U.S. harvest coming in, but we are seeing some support from
bargain buying as the lows were touched," said Ole Hansen, head
of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. "The negative momentum in
corn has been slowing a little. It seems the selling conviction
is drying out a bit."
CBOT January soybeans were down 6-1/4 cents at
$12.50-1/4 a bushel. The expiring November contract was
down 4-3/4 cents at $12.59-1/4 a bushel. The front-month
contract's low was the weakest since Feb. 24, 2012.
The harvest of the U.S. corn and soybean crops is nearing
completion and is ahead of schedule after a slow start, a weekly
USDA report said on Monday.
"U.S. farmers have taken advantage of good weather in the
last couple of weeks," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist
at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "What we are also seeing is
very good yield results continuing to come through, which
signals that the USDA is likely to revise higher its U.S. corn
production estimates."
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by John Wallace)