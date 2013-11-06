SYDNEY, Nov 6 U.S. corn futures fell for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, equalling the longest slide in more than three months, as the market awaited an expected increase in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's next production forecast. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn eased 0.1 percent at $4.24-1/2 a bushel, having dropped by a similar amount in the previous session when the grain hit a three-year low of $4.24 a bushel. * December wheat rose 0.27 percent to $6.57-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent on Tuesday. * January soybeans increased 0.16 percent to $12.52-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.5 percent on Tuesday. * USDA said on Monday that 91 percent of the wheat crop was planted as of Nov. 3 and that good-to-excellent ratings rose to 63 percent from 61 percent a week earlier. * A Reuters poll of analysts ahead of the November report pegged the crop at 14.003 billion bushels. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar maintained a bid tone early in Asia on Wednesday after an upbeat U.S. report kept alive some expectations the Federal Reserve might scale back stimulus as soon as next month. * U.S. crude oil futures settled at their lowest point in five months on Tuesday, pressured by forecasts for rising supplies and continued weak demand as Gulf Coast refineries were expected to remain offline at least through the end of this week. * The Dow and the S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday following two sessions of gains as investors weighed the implications of strong economic data for the path of monetary policy over the next several months. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 1000 Euro zone Retail sales 1100 Germany Industrial orders 1500 U.S. Leading indicators Grains prices at 0111 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 657.75 1.75 +0.27% -1.50% 684.81 23 CBOT corn 424.50 -0.50 -0.12% -0.64% 439.53 21 CBOT soy 1252.25 2.00 +0.16% +0.06% 1274.01 28 CBOT rice $15.27 -$0.02 -0.10% +1.33% $15.27 51 WTI crude $93.72 $0.35 +0.37% -0.95% $99.91 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.347 -$0.005 -0.34% -0.13% USD/AUD 0.950 -0.001 -0.15% +0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)