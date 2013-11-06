* Corn near 3-year low, analyst says could fall further * Wheat rises on bargain buying after two days of losses (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Chicago corn fell for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, languishing near its lowest in three years on expectations of higher U.S. output estimates in a report due later this week. Wheat edged higher, taking a breather after declining two sessions on improved weather in the U.S. Plains and slowing export demand. Trading volumes were thin across grains and oilseed markets as many players awaited the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand reports, due on Friday. "Expectations are that the U.S. corn yield estimates are going to be higher in the USDA report, so there is scope for prices to go down below $4 a bushel," said one Melbourne-based analyst. Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn eased 0.1 percent at $4.24-1/2 a bushel, not far from a three-year low of $4.24 a bushel hit on Tuesday. Spot-month wheat rose 0.3 percent to $6.57-3/4 a bushel, while January soybeans gained 0.2 percent to $12.52-1/4 a bushel. Analysts are expecting the USDA report to peg the U.S. corn crop at 14.003 billion bushels, according to the average of 27 estimates in a Reuters poll. That would be up from a September USDA forecast of 13.843 billion bushels. Soybean production was seen at 3.221 billion bushels, up from the September forecast of 3.149 billion. Showers early this week will slow harvesting of U.S. corn and soybeans, but drier weather late in the week will allow a rapid return to pace, an agricultural meteorologist said. The corn harvest was 73 percent complete as of Sunday, the USDA said, up from 59 percent a week earlier and ahead of the five-year average of 71 percent. The U.S. soybean harvest was 86 percent finished, up from 77 percent the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 85 percent. Commodity funds sold a net 3,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 3,000 wheat and were even in corn. Prices at 0324 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 657.75 1.75 +0.27% -1.50% 684.81 21 CBOT corn 424.50 -0.50 -0.12% -0.64% 439.53 21 CBOT soy 1252.25 2.00 +0.16% +0.06% 1274.01 30 CBOT rice $15.23 -$0.05 -0.33% +1.10% $15.27 51 WTI crude $93.88 $0.51 +0.55% -0.78% $99.91 19 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.349 -$0.031 -2.26% -2.22% USD/AUD 0.951 -0.007 -0.76% -1.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)