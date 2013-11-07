SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Chicago corn slid to its lowest level since August, 2010 on Thursday as private forecasters raised their estimates for global supplies ahead of a U.S. government supply-demand report. U.S. soybeans were little changed after modest gains in the previous session, which were driven by strength in cash markets and a harvest slowdown, while wheat edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS * Crop forecaster Lanworth raised its outlook for global corn and soybean production on Wednesday due to better-than-expected yield reports from elevators in key growing areas of the United States. * Lanworth said it expected world corn production of 958 million tonnes for the 2013/14 crop year, up from its previous estimate of 955 million. An increase to its forecast for the Ukraine corn harvest also added to the bigger world outlook. * U.S. consultancy AgResource Company on Wednesday pegged the 2013/14 U.S. average corn yield at 160 bushels per acre, and production of 13.865 billion bushels. * The estimates from AgResource chief economist Bill Tierney, presented at the Cereals North America conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba, surpass the U.S. Department of Agriculture's September estimates of average corn yield of 155.3 bushels per acre, and production of 13.843 billion bushels. * The USDA is also expected to raise its forecast of the U.S. corn crop - already seen at record-large proportions - and triple its estimate of corn supplies for the coming year, analysts said. * The report on Friday could show a monumental famine-to-feast shift in corn stocks from a 17-year low posted on Aug. 31 to a nine-year high. * The USDA will release its November crop production and supply/demand reports on Friday at 1700 GMT. * Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 29, regulatory data released on Wednesday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. * Rain in the U.S. Midwest at midweek will slow harvesting of the U.S. corn and soybean crops, but drier weather Thursday through early next week will allow harvest to resume, an agricultural meteorologist said. MARKET NEWS * The euro traded near one-week highs against the dollar and yen early in Asia on Thursday as investors quickly switched gears after upbeat German data dampened the chances of any imminent interest rate cut from the European Central Bank. * U.S. crude futures rose by more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, rebounding from four-month lows on unexpectedly large falls in U.S. fuel supplies. * The Dow industrials closed at a record high on Wednesday, led by gains in Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and encouraging European economic data, while the S&P 500 also rose but closed shy of its own record. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 Germany Industrial output 1200 Bank of England policy decision 1245 European Central Bank policy decision 1330 ECB President Mario Draghi gives news conference after interest rate decision 1330 U.S. Advance Q3 GDP 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Prices at 0110 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 653.50 0.25 +0.04% -1.40% 684.18 14 CBOT corn 420.75 -0.50 -0.12% -1.29% 438.41 19 CBOT soy 1254.75 -0.25 -0.02% -0.14% 1272.18 35 CBOT rice $15.38 $0.00 +0.00% +1.55% $15.26 62 WTI crude $94.94 $0.14 +0.15% +1.68% $99.68 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.351 -$0.030 -2.15% -2.12% USD/AUD 0.947 -0.011 -1.12% -1.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)