* U.S. corn drops to lowest since August, 2010 * Private forecasters boost global supply outlook * Soybeans up for second day on some harvest delays (Adds analyst's quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Chicago corn slid to its lowest level in more than three years on Thursday as private forecasters raised their estimates for global supplies and a U.S. government supply-demand report was expected to do the same. U.S. soybeans rose for a second consecutive session on expectations of slight harvest delays, while wheat edged higher. "We are continuing to see harvest pressure on corn and there are estimates of an even bigger crop," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. She added that U.S. corn also faced increased competition after China approved Brazilian corn for imports. Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn fell as much as 0.2 percent to $4.20-1/2 a bushel, its lowest since August, 2010. Spot-month wheat rose quarter of a cent to $6.53-1/2 a bushel, while January soybeans gained 0.2 percent to $12.57-3/4 a bushel. Crop forecaster Lanworth raised its outlook for global corn and soybean production on Wednesday due to better-than-expected yield reports from elevators in key growing areas of the United States. Lanworth said it expected world corn production of 958 million tonnes for the 2013/14 crop year, up from its previous estimate of 955 million. An increase to its forecast for the Ukraine corn harvest also added to the bigger world outlook. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its November crop production and supply/demand reports on Friday at 1700 GMT. U.S. consultancy AgResource Company pegged the 2013/14 U.S. average corn yield at 160 bushels per acre, and production of 13.865 billion bushels. The estimates from AgResource chief economist Bill Tierney, presented at the Cereals North America conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba, surpass the USDA September estimates of average corn yield of 155.3 bushels per acre, and production of 13.843 billion bushels. The USDA is also expected to raise its forecast of the U.S. corn crop - already seen at record-large proportions - and triple its estimate of corn supplies for the coming year, analysts said. The report could show a monumental famine-to-feast shift in corn stocks from a 17-year low posted on Aug. 31 to a nine-year high. Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 29, regulatory data released on Wednesday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. China's move to allow Brazilian corn imports after approving shipments from Argentina and Ukraine earlier will intensify competition in the amply supplied corn market. Rain in the U.S. Midwest at midweek will slow harvesting of the U.S. corn and soybean crops, but drier weather Thursday through early next week will allow harvest to resume, an agricultural meteorologist said. Prices at 0158 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 653.50 0.25 +0.04% -1.40% 684.18 14 CBOT corn 420.75 -0.50 -0.12% -1.29% 438.41 20 CBOT soy 1257.75 2.75 +0.22% +0.10% 1272.28 35 CBOT rice $15.36 -$0.02 -0.13% +1.42% $15.26 62 WTI crude $94.90 $0.10 +0.11% +1.64% $99.67 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.351 -$0.029 -2.12% -2.09% USD/AUD 0.947 -0.011 -1.12% -1.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)