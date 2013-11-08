SYDNEY, Nov 8 U.S. corn futures fell for the eighth consecutive session on Friday, to hold close a three-year low, as the grain remained under pressure from expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will raise a production forecast. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of December corn looked set for a 1.8 percent drop for the week, the third straight weekly loss. * December wheat was down more than 2 percent for the week, also extending losses into a third consecutive week. * January soybeans is up more than 1 percent for the week, rebounding from losses of more than 3 percent last week. * Analysts expect USDA to peg corn harvest at a new record when it issues its November crop production and supply/demand reports later Friday. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar maintained a firm tone early in Asia on Wednesday on expectations the Federal Reserve might scale back stimulus as soon as next month. * Brent crude oil futures slid nearly two percent on Thursday as progress in talks between Iran and the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme pressured prices. * Frenzied buying in Twitter shares grabbed Wall Street's attention on Thursday, as the social media stock surged well above expectations. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Exports 0200 China Imports 0200 China Trade balance 0700 Germany Trade balance 0745 France Industrial output 0745 France Trade balance 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index 1700 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report Grains prices at 0115 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 652.75 -0.25 -0.04% -0.50% 683.33 15 CBOT corn 420.00 -0.50 -0.12% -1.18% 437.20 19 CBOT soy 1264.00 -2.50 -0.20% +1.10% 1270.89 50 CBOT rice $15.51 $0.00 +0.00% +1.47% $15.27 67 WTI crude $94.49 $0.29 +0.31% -0.33% $99.37 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.341 -$0.010 -0.75% -0.54% USD/AUD 0.945 -0.006 -0.64% +0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)