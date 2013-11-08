* Corn near 3-year low after eight straight drops * Longest slide in corn in nearly 9-months * Soybeans lower after firming 1 pct in previous session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 8 U.S. corn futures fell for the eighth straight session on Friday, the longest slide in nearly nine months, lingering near a three-year low as the grain remained pressured by expectations that crop forecasts would be raised later in the day. Wheat edged higher for the first time in five sessions, while soybeans slipped after having gained nearly 1 percent in the previous session. Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.18 percent to $4.19-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Thursday when corn hit a three-year low of $4.19 a bushel. Expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will raise its output forecast when November crop and supply/demand reports are issued later on Friday have weighed on corn prices. The last time the front-month corn contract fell for such a sustained period was in February. Corn is down nearly 2 percent for the week. "Production is going to be revised significantly higher from the September report," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. "If the USDA figures do not meet expectations, the market could correct higher very quickly." The USDA is expected to raise its forecast for the U.S. corn crop - already seen at record proportions - and triple its estimate of corn supplies for the coming year, analysts said. Demand, however, is firming, analysts said. The USDA also said on Thursday morning that export sales of corn were 1.72 million tonnes in the latest reporting week, topping forecasts for 1 million to 1.3 million tonnes. U.S. ethanol plants shut as long as five years are now coming back online as a record U.S. harvest has pushed down corn prices and improved profit margins for refiners. December wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.53-1/2 a bushel, having closed marginally lower on Thursday. Wheat is down more than 2 percent for the week, the third consecutive weekly slide. January soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $12.63-3/4 a bushel, having gained nearly 1 percent on Thursday. Analysts said strong export demand and rolling of positions drove the biggest gain in more than three weeks in the previous session. Soybean export sales of 1.04 million were near the high end of expectations for 800,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. Grains prices at 0335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 653.50 0.50 +0.08% -0.38% 683.35 15 CBOT corn 419.75 -0.75 -0.18% -1.24% 437.19 18 CBOT soy 1264.00 -2.50 -0.20% +1.10% 1270.89 50 CBOT rice $15.50 -$0.01 -0.03% +1.44% $15.27 67 WTI crude $94.48 $0.28 +0.30% -0.34% $99.37 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.341 -$0.010 -0.76% -0.56% USD/AUD 0.946 -0.005 -0.54% +0.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)