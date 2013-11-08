* Strong demand provides outlet for big corn, soy supplies * Soybeans notch biggest rally in 8 weeks * Corn edges from three-year low despite record crop view (Updates with closing prices, adds weekly price changes) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Nov 8 U.S. soybean futures rose to a two-week high on Friday after the government predicted that stronger global demand would soak up more of the bumper crop than had been expected this year, traders said. Corn futures firmed, their first positive session since Oct. 29, after the U.S. Agriculture Department's outlook for a record corn crop missed expectations. Wheat closed lower, pressured by large supplies. Soybeans notched the biggest move, with the front-month contract rising 2.1 percent, the biggest bump in percentage terms since Sept. 13. A rally in soymeal prices added additional strength to soybeans. "The biggest surprise on the report was soybean world carryover coming in lower than expected, said Ted Seifried, vice president at the Zaner Group. "The world number in beans was a little bit bullish and maybe we should rally on that." Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures were 29-1/2 cents higher at $12.96 a bushel. The November soybean contract, which is in the delivery period, gained 27-1/4 cents to $13.06 a bushel. The corn market's reaction was muted, surprising traders who have grown to expect fireworks in the market after the monthly reports are released. CBOT corn for December delivery was up 6-1/4 cents at $4.26-3/4 a bushel. Prices had traded lower before the numbers hit the market. CBOT December soft red winter wheat was down 3-1/4 cents at $6.49-3/4 a bushel. "It's a little like expecting a red wagon for Christmas and getting socks and underwear," said Chris Manns, president, of Traders Group Inc. "There is absolutely nothing in here." For the week, soybeans were up 3.1 percent, corn fell 0.2 percent and wheat dropped 3 percent. Traders were particularly keen on the November USDA production and supply and demand reports after the department scuttled the release of the October report because of the 16-day partial shutdown of the federal government. Corn's drop to a three-year low in the days leading up to the report had already priced in a record crop so there was little room for the market to fall after the bearish supply numbers came out. Investment funds' record short position on the commodity also provided a base of support. "When you look at the overall numbers, you are still in a supply bear market on corn," said Don Roose, analyst at U.S. Commodities. "We have cooled the fever, it does not mean that the market is still not sick. The market was caught leaning to the negative side. I do not think on these numbers you go lower here short term." USDA said that the U.S. corn production as expected to be 13.989 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 160.4 bushels per acre. That compares to market forecasts for a crop of 14.003 billion bushels and an average yield of 158.933 bushels per acre. The U.S. soybean crop was pegged at 3.258 billion bushels, the third largest on record, with an average yield of 43.0 bushels per acre. Global ending stocks of soybeans were estimated at 70.23 million tonnes, more than 2 million tonnes below the average of trade forecasts. In another sign of swelling global supply, Brazil on Friday raised its official forecasts for its 2013/14 corn and soybean harvests, with soy output seen at a record high. Also, U.S. ethanol plants shut as long as five years are now coming back online as the record U.S. harvest has pushed down corn prices and improved profit margins for refiners. Prices at 1:55 p.m. CST (1954 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 426.75 6.25 1.5% -32.2% CBOT soy 1306.00 27.25 2.1% -6.3% CBOT meal 422.30 18.50 4.6% 14.0% CBOT soyoil 40.24 -0.50 -1.2% -30.3% CBOT wheat 649.75 -3.25 -0.5% -18.2% CBOT rice 1584.50 16.50 1.1% 13.2% EU wheat 201.50 -1.50 -0.7% -20.2% US crude 94.42 0.22 0.2% 3.3% Dow Jones 15,703 109 0.7% 35.6% Gold 1286.54 -21.01 -1.6% -9.4% Euro/dollar 1.3355 -0.0063 -0.5% 0.1% Dollar Index 81.2920 0.4470 0.6% 2.9% Baltic Freight 1581 -12 -0.8% -10.8% In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson and Karl Plume; Editing by David Gregorio and Grant McCool)