SYDNEY, Dec 9 U.S. wheat futures rose for the
first time in four sessions on Monday, rebounding on bargain
hunting from a three-month low hit in the previous session amid
signs of a bigger global crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.42 percent
to $6.53-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.15 percent on Friday
when the grain hit a near three-month low of $6.49-1/4 a bushel.
* January soybeans rose 0.41 percent to $13.31 a
bushel, having slid 0.19 percent on Friday.
* March corn was little changed at $4.34 a bushel,
having gained 0.17 percent in the previous session.
* Favorable weather in Argentina and Brazil created good
growing conditions for crops that will compete with U.S.
soybeans for export sales early in 2014.
* The USDA's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates
report, to be issued at 1700 GMT on Tuesday, is expected to
raise forecasts for both Argentina and Brazil soy crops.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro raced to a near six-week high against the dollar
and scaled a fresh five-year peak on the yen on Monday as
investors ploughed back into the currency after an unexpectedly
upbeat U.S. jobs report failed to impress dollar bulls.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China CPI
0130 China PPI
0700 Germany Trade data
0930 Euro zone Sentix index
1100 Germany Industrial output
1500 U.S. Employment trend index
Grains prices at 0128 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 653.75 2.75 +0.42% -1.21% 662.97 29
CBOT corn 434.00 -0.25 -0.06% -0.57% 432.70 57
CBOT soy 1331.00 5.50 +0.41% +0.11% 1294.71 63
CBOT rice $15.58 $0.04 +0.23% -2.04% $15.62 37
WTI crude $97.76 $0.11 +0.11% +0.11% $94.92 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.371 $0.004 +0.31% +0.86%
USD/AUD 0.912 0.006 +0.68% +1.10%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)