* Wheat up more than 0.5 percent on U.S. weather threat * Soybeans firm despite South American crop expectations * USDA to issue latest world supply and demand forecast By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 9 U.S. wheat futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Monday, rebounding from a three-month low touched in the previous session, as cold weather across the Midwest threatens the winter crop. Soybeans firmed for the first time in three sessions on continued strong export demand, while corn also rose, underpinned by the strength in wheat. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures rose 0.65 percent to $6.55-1/4, having closed down 0.15 percent on Friday. The grain hit a low of $6.49-1/4 a bushel in the previous session, equal to a mark hit on Sept. 16. "I think wheat is being supported by the very cold temperatures in the U.S., which could damage the crop as well as logistics," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Cold temperatures and snow blanketed portions of the U.S. Plains and southern Midwest over the weekend, threatening some winter wheat, analysts said. Analysts said wheat was also drawing support from bargain buying after the grain came under sustained pressure last week from larger global production. Wheat fell more than 2.5 percent last week, the biggest weekly slide in a month. January soybeans rose 0.43 percent to $13.31-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.19 percent on Friday. China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported 6.03 million tonnes of soybeans in November, up 43.9 percent from 4.19 million tonnes in October, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. Private exporters reported the sale of 384,150 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, including 189,150 tonnes for delivery this marketing year and 195,000 tonnes for 2014/15 delivery, the Agriculture Department said on Friday. The strong demand for U.S. stocks comes ahead of the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, to be issued at 1700 GMT on Tuesday. The report is expected to raise forecasts for both Argentina and Brazil soy crops. March corn rose 0.29 percent to $4.35-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.17 percent on Friday. Grains prices at 0405 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 655.25 4.25 +0.65% +0.50% 661.47 29 CBOT corn 435.50 1.25 +0.29% +0.46% 432.29 59 CBOT soy 1331.25 5.75 +0.43% +0.24% 1296.03 63 CBOT rice $15.55 $0.00 +0.00% -0.70% $15.62 34 WTI crude $97.83 $0.18 +0.18% +0.18% $94.92 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.370 $0.000 -0.01% +0.26% USD/AUD 0.911 0.001 +0.09% +0.51% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)