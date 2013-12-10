SYDNEY, Dec 10 U.S. soybean futures slipped on Tuesday, pulling back after hitting a near three-month high in the previous session, as traders squared positions ahead of the widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans fell 0.13 percent to $13.42 a bushel, having firmed 1.4 percent on Monday when the oilseed hit a near three-month high of $13.46-3/4 a bushel. * March corn dipped 0.11 percent to $4.37-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.86 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.19 to $6.51-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent on Monday. * Grain analysts are gearing up for the U.S. government on Tuesday to trim its forecasts for U.S. corn and soybean supplies, reflecting a brisk export sales pace. * U.S. Agriculture Department report said private exporters sold 290,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China. * A cold snap across the U.S. Plains and key growing areas of the soft red winter wheat region. MARKET NEWS * The euro stayed bid in Asia on Tuesday, having scaled a fresh five-year high on the yen and six-week peak against the dollar as expectations for further stimulus from the European Central Bank continued to fade. * Brent crude fell 2 percent on Monday in reaction to well-supplied markets and limited demand from European refiners, narrowing the gap between the global and U.S. oil benchmarks to its slimmest in nearly a month. * U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as traders awaited more clues from the Federal Reserve on whether the U.S. central bank would soon begin winding down its economic stimulus. DATA (GMT) 0500 Japan Consumer confidence 0530 China Industrial output 0530 China Retail sales CNRSL=ECI> 0530 China Urban investment 0745 France Industrial output 1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism 1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales 1500 U.S. ISM semiannual economic forecast 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories 1700 World agricultural supply and demand report 1900 U.S. Federal budget Grains prices at 0134 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 651.75 1.25 +0.19% +0.12% 660.11 32 CBOT corn 437.50 -0.50 -0.11% +0.75% 432.33 60 CBOT soy 1342.00 -1.75 -0.13% +1.24% 1299.28 68 CBOT rice $15.50 -$0.01 -0.10% -0.32% $15.62 33 WTI crude $97.44 $0.10 +0.10% -0.22% $94.90 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.374 $0.000 +0.02% +0.27% USD/AUD 0.909 -0.002 -0.22% -0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)