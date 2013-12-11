(Corrects throughout to show wheat recorded its biggest daily loss in three months, not four. Clarifies contract is for March) SYDNEY, Dec 11 U.S. March wheat futures edged up on Wednesday after their biggest daily loss in three months on a stronger-than-expected forecast for global production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.39-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.81 percent on Tuesday in its biggest daily loss since September 13. * Spot wheat on Tuesday hit its lowest since Sept. 12 at $6.26-1/2 a bushel. * January soybeans were flat at $13.39 a bushel, having slid 0.35 percent on Tuesday. * March corn fell 0.23 percent to $4.35 a bushel, after gaining 2.2 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its outlook for global wheat inventories by 4.3 million tonnes to 182.78 million. Analysts had estimated global inventories at 179.11 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The euro stayed bid in Asia on Tuesday, having scaled a fresh five-year high on the yen and six-week peak against the dollar as expectations for further stimulus from the European Central Bank continued to fade. * U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday, a day after a record close on the S&P 500, with traders looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting in the absence of market-moving economic data. DATA (GMT) 0745 France Current account 1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1430 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before congressional committee 1900 U.S. Federal budget Grains prices at 0132 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 639.25 0.50 +0.08% -1.80% 659.69 24 CBOT corn 435.00 -1.00 -0.23% +0.17% 432.25 60 CBOT soy 1339.00 0.75 +0.06% +1.02% 1299.18 65 CBOT rice $15.55 -$0.01 -0.06% +0.03% $15.62 41 WTI crude $98.47 -$0.04 -0.04% +1.16% $94.94 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.375 $0.002 +0.12% +0.36% USD/AUD 0.914 0.003 +0.34% +0.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)