* Wheat suffered losses of 1.8 pct in previous session * USDA forecasts weigh; near record global supplies seen * Corn and soybeans fall after USDA report By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 11 U.S. March wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday after sliding 1.8 percent in the previous session for its biggest one-day fall in three months, but are poised to weaken more on a forecast of strong global inventories of the grain. Corn fell, extending losses into a second straight session, while soybeans also edged lower. Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures, the most actively traded contract, rose 0.2 percent to $6.39-3/4 a bushel, having suffered their biggest daily fall since September 13 on Tuesday. Wheat could see further losses, analysts said, after a bearish U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on Tuesday. "We believe the large year-on-year increase in total U.S. grain supplies (on the back of) larger corn output and recent weakness in U.S. corn values will continue to anchor US wheat prices," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Wheat slumped after the USDA raised its outlook for global wheat inventories by 4.3 million tonnes to 182.78 million, above market expectations of 179.11 million tonnes. Global wheat supplies are up 32 million tonnes on the year and just 9 million tonnes short of a record high, the USDA said, on the back of record Canadian production and an uptick in production forecasts in Australia. March corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.34-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday. Corn continued to fall despite the USDA saying the record-large U.S. corn supply in 2013/14 would dwindle to 1.792 billion bushels at the end of the marketing year, 4 percent less than traders had expected. Corn exports are projected to double from the previous marketing year and corn used for the ethanol industry would rise by 6 percent, the USDA said. January soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $13.36-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent in the previous session. U.S. soybean stockpiles will shrink to 150 million bushels at the end of this marketing year, the USDA said, down 20 million from its November estimate, due to larger crush and exports. Grains prices at 0310 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 639.75 1.00 +0.16% -1.73% 659.71 25 CBOT corn 434.50 -1.50 -0.34% +0.06% 432.23 57 CBOT soy 1336.75 -1.50 -0.11% +0.85% 1299.10 62 CBOT rice $15.53 -$0.04 -0.22% -0.13% $15.62 39 WTI crude $98.40 -$0.11 -0.11% +1.09% $94.94 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.375 $0.001 +0.09% +0.34% USD/AUD 0.913 0.002 +0.22% +0.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)