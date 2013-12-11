* Wheat suffered losses of 1.8 pct in previous session
* USDA forecasts weigh; near record global supplies seen
* Corn and soybeans fall after USDA report
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 11 U.S. March wheat futures edged
higher on Wednesday after sliding 1.8 percent in the previous
session for its biggest one-day fall in three months, but are
poised to weaken more on a forecast of strong global inventories
of the grain.
Corn fell, extending losses into a second straight session,
while soybeans also edged lower.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures, the most
actively traded contract, rose 0.2 percent to $6.39-3/4 a
bushel, having suffered their biggest daily fall since September
13 on Tuesday.
Wheat could see further losses, analysts said, after a
bearish U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on Tuesday.
"We believe the large year-on-year increase in total U.S.
grain supplies (on the back of) larger corn output and recent
weakness in U.S. corn values will continue to anchor US wheat
prices," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Wheat slumped after the USDA raised its outlook for global
wheat inventories by 4.3 million tonnes to 182.78 million, above
market expectations of 179.11 million tonnes.
Global wheat supplies are up 32 million tonnes on the year
and just 9 million tonnes short of a record high, the USDA said,
on the back of record Canadian production and an uptick in
production forecasts in Australia.
March corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.34-1/2 a bushel,
having closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
Corn continued to fall despite the USDA saying the
record-large U.S. corn supply in 2013/14 would dwindle to 1.792
billion bushels at the end of the marketing year, 4 percent less
than traders had expected.
Corn exports are projected to double from the previous
marketing year and corn used for the ethanol industry would rise
by 6 percent, the USDA said.
January soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $13.36-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent in the previous session.
U.S. soybean stockpiles will shrink to 150 million bushels
at the end of this marketing year, the USDA said, down 20
million from its November estimate, due to larger crush and
exports.
Grains prices at 0310 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 639.75 1.00 +0.16% -1.73% 659.71 25
CBOT corn 434.50 -1.50 -0.34% +0.06% 432.23 57
CBOT soy 1336.75 -1.50 -0.11% +0.85% 1299.10 62
CBOT rice $15.53 -$0.04 -0.22% -0.13% $15.62 39
WTI crude $98.40 -$0.11 -0.11% +1.09% $94.94 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.375 $0.001 +0.09% +0.34%
USD/AUD 0.913 0.002 +0.22% +0.35%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)