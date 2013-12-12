* China rejects another U.S. cargo * Chinese corn production seen higher * Soybeans falls, wheat firms By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 12 U.S. corn futures fell on Thursday, easing back after prices had firmed more than 0.5 percent in the previous session, as traders banked profits amid concerns over future Chinese demand. Soybeans slid as the market gave back some of the gains from the previous session, while wheat edged higher for the second straight session. Chicago Board of Trade March corn futures fell 0.28 percent to $4.38 a bushel, having closed up 0.74 percent in the previous session. "Corn rose on ethanol margins so I think we are seeing a bit of profit taking today," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. China on Wednesday blocked the entry of another U.S. corn cargo, and three more may be turned away, after tests found a strain of unapproved genetically-modified (GMO) corn. Concerns over future export demand from China for U.S. stocks were also stocked by forecasts from an official think-tank for increased domestic production. Chinese corn output in 2013/14 is likely to rise 5.9 percent on the year to a record 217.7 million tonnes, surpassing consumption, seen at 197 million. "Going forward there could be lower demand from China for U.S. corn," said Tan. Those concerns offset support from strong ethanol production figures, which had underpinned gains on Wednesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported U.S. ethanol production in the latest week at 944,000 barrels per day, up 31,000 from the previous week. January soybeans futures fell 0.35 percent to $13.39-1/4 a bushel, giving back all of the gains from the previous session. The U.S. Department of U.S. soybean stockpiles will shrink to 150 million bushels at the end of this marketing year, though the market is continuing to price in a bumper South American crop. March wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to $6.42 a bushel, having closed up 0.31 percent in the previous session. Egypt, the world's top importer, which on Wednesday bought 300,000 tonnes of Romanian and French wheat for shipment Jan. 10-20. Grains prices at 0336 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 642.00 1.25 +0.20% +0.51% 656.78 25 CBOT corn 438.00 -1.25 -0.28% +0.46% 432.25 66 CBOT soy 1339.25 -4.75 -0.35% +0.07% 1303.98 62 CBOT rice $15.51 $0.03 +0.19% -0.35% $15.63 38 WTI crude $97.33 -$0.11 -0.11% -1.20% $94.92 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.379 $0.000 +0.04% +0.23% USD/AUD 0.901 -0.004 -0.41% -1.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)