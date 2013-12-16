SYDNEY, Dec 16 U.S. corn futures fell for a third straight session on Monday to trade at a near two-week low as concerns over future U.S. sales to China and a proposal to remove the ethanol mandate weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March corn fell 0.24 percent to $4.24-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since December 3. Corn slid 2 percent in the previous session. * March wheat fell 0.36 percent to $6.26-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Friday. * January soybeans were little changed at $13.27 a bushel, having firmed 0.28 percent on Friday. * Crop-friendly weather boosts South American grain production forecasts. * U.S. Department of Agriculture last week estimated next year's global ending supply of wheat at 183 million tonnes, up from 176 million this past season. * China's recent discovery of an unapproved, genetically modified corn variety (GMO) in cargoes of corn it received from U.S. exporters continues to weigh on corn, analysts said. * A group of U.S. Senators introduced a bill last week to eliminate the corn ethanol mandate but leave other elements of biofuels policy intact. MARKET NEWS * The dollar started trade in Asia on Monday pretty much where New York left it as investors waited to see if the Federal Reserve would begin to scale back its massive bond buying stimulus program this week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec 0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec 0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Dec 1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Oct 1330 New York Fed Empire State Survey Dec 1358 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI for Dec 1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Dec 1900 Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke Speaks at Federal Reserve Centennial Commemoration Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 626.50 -2.25 -0.36% -1.14% 653.38 17 CBOT corn 424.50 -1.00 -0.24% -2.25% 431.41 51 CBOT soy 1327.00 -0.50 -0.04% +0.25% 1308.02 53 CBOT rice $15.55 $0.01 +0.03% +0.58% $15.65 51 WTI crude $96.64 $0.04 +0.04% +0.04% $95.07 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.375 $0.001 +0.04% -0.05% USD/AUD 0.894 -0.002 -0.27% +0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)