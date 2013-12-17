SYDNEY, Dec 17 U.S. corn futures fell for the
fourth consecutive session on Tuesday as concerns over potential
further rejections of U.S. cargoes by China after the discovery
of genetically modified grain not approved by Beijing continued
to drag on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March corn fell 0.12 percent
to $4.22-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.6 percent in the previous
session when the grain hit a two-week low of $4.20-1/2 a bushel.
* March wheat was flat at $6.21-3/4 a bushel, having
closed down 1.1 percent on Monday.
* January soybeans fell 0.32 percent to $13.33-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 0.7 percent on Monday.
* Wheat was under pressure from bumper global stocks.
* China's strict checks for an unapproved strain of GMO corn
in U.S. cargoes are likely to continue until early next year as
Beijing seeks to curb cheap imports and support domestic corn
prices, industry sources said on Friday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday morning
that export inspections of corn totaled 25.077 million bushels
came in below forecasts for 34 million to 38 million.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held the upper hand on Tuesday after surprisingly
strong euro zone manufacturing data, while uncertainty over when
the Federal Reserve would start to trim its economic stimulus
programme kept the dollar on the defensive.
* Brent crude oil rose by 1.5 percent on Monday, lifted by
expectations for rising demand that sprang from stronger
European economic data, while supplies from Libya remained
sharply curtailed.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1330 U.S. CPI
1330 U.S. Current account
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index
Federal Reserve begins two-day meeting on monetary policy
Grains prices at 0126 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 621.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.11% 651.63 26
CBOT corn 422.75 -0.50 -0.12% -0.65% 430.98 46
CBOT soy 1333.50 -4.25 -0.32% +0.45% 1310.94 55
CBOT rice $15.58 $0.03 +0.16% +0.19% $15.67 46
WTI crude $97.28 -$0.20 -0.21% +0.70% $95.12 57
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.376 $0.000 -0.03% +0.11%
USD/AUD 0.894 -0.001 -0.11% -0.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)