SYDNEY, Dec 17 U.S. corn futures fell for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday as concerns over potential further rejections of U.S. cargoes by China after the discovery of genetically modified grain not approved by Beijing continued to drag on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March corn fell 0.12 percent to $4.22-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.6 percent in the previous session when the grain hit a two-week low of $4.20-1/2 a bushel. * March wheat was flat at $6.21-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent on Monday. * January soybeans fell 0.32 percent to $13.33-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.7 percent on Monday. * Wheat was under pressure from bumper global stocks. * China's strict checks for an unapproved strain of GMO corn in U.S. cargoes are likely to continue until early next year as Beijing seeks to curb cheap imports and support domestic corn prices, industry sources said on Friday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday morning that export inspections of corn totaled 25.077 million bushels came in below forecasts for 34 million to 38 million. MARKET NEWS * The euro held the upper hand on Tuesday after surprisingly strong euro zone manufacturing data, while uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve would start to trim its economic stimulus programme kept the dollar on the defensive. * Brent crude oil rose by 1.5 percent on Monday, lifted by expectations for rising demand that sprang from stronger European economic data, while supplies from Libya remained sharply curtailed. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1330 U.S. CPI 1330 U.S. Current account 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Federal Reserve begins two-day meeting on monetary policy Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 621.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.11% 651.63 26 CBOT corn 422.75 -0.50 -0.12% -0.65% 430.98 46 CBOT soy 1333.50 -4.25 -0.32% +0.45% 1310.94 55 CBOT rice $15.58 $0.03 +0.16% +0.19% $15.67 46 WTI crude $97.28 -$0.20 -0.21% +0.70% $95.12 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.376 $0.000 -0.03% +0.11% USD/AUD 0.894 -0.001 -0.11% -0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)