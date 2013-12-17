* Corn falls to hover near two-week low * Four-day losses near 4 percent * Wheat falls to contract low By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 17 U.S. corn futures fell on Tuesday, extending losses into a fourth consecutive session as concerns over potential cargo rejections by China and improved crop conditions in South American pushed prices to near two-week lows. Wheat edged lower, having posted losses of more than 1 percent in the previous session, while soybeans fell as traders banked profits. Chicago Board of Trade March corn futures fell 0.24 percent to $4.22-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.54 percent in the previous session when the grain hit a two-week low of $4.20-1/2 a bushel. Despite the fact that China has rejected only a small number of cargoes of U.S. corn, traders fear that the country's strict checks for an unapproved strain of GMO corn will see more rejections as Beijing seeks to curb cheap imports and support domestic corn prices. Corn has come under sustained pressure following to rejection of several cargos of U.S. corn by China. "The GMO situation in China is not helping, but in addition to that crop conditions in South America seem to be improving," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Prices have tumbled nearly 4 percent over the last four sessions, the longest losing streak in a month. Analysts said crop-friendly weather in South America was also weighing on corn, with a bumper grain harvest expected from the region. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday morning that export inspections of corn totaled 25.077 million bushels came in below forecasts for 34 million to 38 million. March wheat fell 0.12 percent to $6.21 a bushel, the all-time low for the contract. Wheat slid 1.1 percent on Monday, the third slide on more than 1 percent in the last five. Wheat is under pressure from bumper global stocks, analysts said. January soybeans fell 0.06 percent to $13.37 a bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent in the previous session. USDA said on Monday that export inspections of soybeans were 62.527 million bushels in the latest week, topping forecasts for 52 million to 58 million. Grains prices at 0354 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 621.00 -0.75 -0.12% -1.23% 651.61 26 CBOT corn 422.25 -1.00 -0.24% -0.76% 430.97 46 CBOT soy 1335.25 -2.50 -0.19% +0.58% 1311.00 56 CBOT rice $15.58 $0.03 +0.16% +0.19% $15.67 46 WTI crude $97.32 -$0.16 -0.16% +0.75% $95.12 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.376 $0.000 +0.03% +0.17% USD/AUD 0.894 -0.001 -0.11% -0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)