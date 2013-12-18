SYDNEY, Dec 18 U.S. soybean futures fell for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday as traders squared positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on its stimulus program. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans fell 0.43 percent to $13.40-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.65 percent on Tuesday. * March corn little changed at $4.26-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.95 percent in the previous session. * March wheat fell 0.24 $6.18-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.32 percent on Tuesday. * The National Oilseed Processors Association said its U.S. members crushed 160.1 million bushels of soybeans in November, the most since January 2010. * Satisfactory crop weather continues in South America with the few dry areas likely to receive showers soon. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was on the back foot against the euro and the yen on Wednesday as traders cautiously looked to what the Federal Reserve will do with its stimulus -- a major force that has simultaneously underpinned riskier global assets and restrained the dollar in recent years. * Brent oil fell by nearly $1 on Tuesday, pressured by the spectre of the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering its monetary stimulus program. U.S. oil also ended lower, but not by as much, tightening the spread between the two benchmarks. * U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets before the results of a Federal Reserve meeting that could give some clarity as to when the central bank will begin trimming its stimulus. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China Housing prices 0900 Germany Ifo business climate index 1330 U.S. Housing starts 1330 U.S. Building permits 1358 U.S. Markit flash services PMI 1900 Federal Open Market Committee issues policy decision 1930 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke holds briefing Grains prices at 0116 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 618.25 -1.50 -0.24% -1.67% 651.52 23 CBOT corn 426.50 -0.25 -0.06% +0.24% 431.11 54 CBOT soy 1340.75 -5.75 -0.43% +1.00% 1311.18 58 CBOT rice $15.52 $0.03 +0.23% -0.16% $15.67 41 WTI crude $97.30 $0.08 +0.08% -0.18% $95.25 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.376 $0.000 +0.02% +0.16% USD/AUD 0.891 -0.004 -0.40% -0.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Supriya Kurane)