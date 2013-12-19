SYDNEY, Dec 19 U.S. wheat futures rose for the first time in six sessions on Thursday, climbing from a contract low hit the day before when bumper global stocks dragged on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat gained 0.45 percent to $6.15-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday after hitting a contract low of $6.12 a bushel. * January soybeans were little changed at $13.24-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1.6 percent on Wednesday. * March corn was steady at $4.24-3/4 a bushel, after dropping 0.4 percent in the previous session. * Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 120,000 tonnes of Romanian and Russian wheat for shipment on Jan. 21-31, a Cairo-based trader and the state's main buying entity said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was hoisted to a more than five-year high against the yen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve started to dial back its massive bond-buying stimulus, giving markets a strong signal that the U.S. economy was growing at a healthy clip. * Brent crude oil futures on Wednesday shrugged off the Fed's decision, maintaining gains that widened its premium to U.S. crude. * U.S. stocks staged an explosive rally on Wednesday, driving the Dow and the S&P 500 to all-time closing highs. DATA (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Current account 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Existing home sales 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index 1500 U.S. Leading indicators Grains prices at 0104 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 615.50 2.75 +0.45% -1.01% 649.99 25 CBOT corn 424.75 -0.25 -0.06% +0.35% 430.84 49 CBOT soy 1324.50 0.50 +0.04% -0.99% 1313.85 46 CBOT rice $15.36 $0.09 +0.62% -1.22% $15.67 26 WTI crude $97.92 -$0.14 -0.14% +0.72% $95.37 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.367 -$0.009 -0.62% -0.49% USD/AUD 0.886 -0.009 -1.03% -1.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)