SYDNEY, Dec 19 U.S. wheat futures rose for the
first time in six sessions on Thursday, climbing from a contract
low hit the day before when bumper global stocks dragged on
prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat gained 0.45
percent to $6.15-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on
Wednesday after hitting a contract low of $6.12 a bushel.
* January soybeans were little changed at $13.24-1/2 a
bushel, having slid 1.6 percent on Wednesday.
* March corn was steady at $4.24-3/4 a bushel, after
dropping 0.4 percent in the previous session.
* Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought
120,000 tonnes of Romanian and Russian wheat for shipment on
Jan. 21-31, a Cairo-based trader and the state's main buying
entity said on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was hoisted to a more than five-year high
against the yen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve started to
dial back its massive bond-buying stimulus, giving markets a
strong signal that the U.S. economy was growing at a healthy
clip.
* Brent crude oil futures on Wednesday shrugged off the
Fed's decision, maintaining gains that widened its premium to
U.S. crude.
* U.S. stocks staged an explosive rally on Wednesday,
driving the Dow and the S&P 500 to all-time closing highs.
DATA (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Current account
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. Existing home sales
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index
1500 U.S. Leading indicators
Grains prices at 0104 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 615.50 2.75 +0.45% -1.01% 649.99 25
CBOT corn 424.75 -0.25 -0.06% +0.35% 430.84 49
CBOT soy 1324.50 0.50 +0.04% -0.99% 1313.85 46
CBOT rice $15.36 $0.09 +0.62% -1.22% $15.67 26
WTI crude $97.92 -$0.14 -0.14% +0.72% $95.37 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.367 -$0.009 -0.62% -0.49%
USD/AUD 0.886 -0.009 -1.03% -1.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)