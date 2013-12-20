* Wheat falls for 7th day, weekly loss at 3 pct
* Higher supplies in U.S., Canada weigh on wheat
* Soy down as U.S. exports take hit, corn eases
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 20 U.S. wheat fell for a seventh
consecutive session on Friday, putting the market on course to
post its biggest three-week loss in two years, as plentiful
global supplies continued to weigh on the market.
Soybeans edged lower, giving up last session's gains, on
concerns over slowing U.S. exports and prospects of bumper
production in South America early next year.
Global wheat supplies are projected to rise in 2013/14,
largely due to a record crop in Canada and higher Australian
output.
In addition, Argentina's agriculture ministry raised its
outlook for the 2013/14 wheat crop by 500,000 tonnes to 9
million tonnes.
"The big issue with the wheat market right now is that you
have big supply coming out of the U.S. and Canada," said one
Melbourne-based analyst. "Wheat is really struggling to find any
friends at the moment."
Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat eased 0.1 percent
to $6.10 a bushel by 0334 GMT. March wheat has lost 8.8 percent
in three weeks, the biggest decline since November, 2011.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning
that 2013/14 export sales of wheat were 656,100 tonnes in the
latest reporting week, topping forecasts for 300,000 to 400,000
tonnes.
The soybean market faced headwinds from slowing U.S.
exports.
January soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $13.25-1/2 a
bushel, after modest gains in the last session, while March corn
dropped 0.2 percent to $4.29-3/4 a bushel.
U.S. soybean export sales of 415,500 tonnes fell below the
low end of analysts' estimates for 700,000 to 900,000 tonnes,
the USDA said. Soymeal export sales were a marketing year low of
77,100 tonnes, below expectations for 150,000 to 300,000 tonnes.
The outlook for a bumper South American soybean harvest
early next year and expectations that China will shift its
buying away from the United States also pressured beans.
Chicago corn futures could suffer with China rejecting more
U.S. corn cargoes.
China has rejected a total of 545,000 tonnes of corn from
the United States as of Dec 19, after detecting an unapproved
genetically modified strain (GMO), the government's quarantine
authority said on Friday.
Export sales of corn for the 2013/14 marketing year were
827,100 tonnes in the latest reporting week, topping forecasts
for 550,000 to 750,000 tonnes.
Prices at 0335 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 610.00 -0.75 -0.12% -1.57% 648.23 18
CBOT corn 429.75 -0.75 -0.17% +0.70% 430.87 56
CBOT soy 1325.50 -1.50 -0.11% -1.56% 1316.18 47
CBOT rice $15.34 -$0.02 -0.16% -0.97% $15.66 33
WTI crude $98.89 -$0.15 -0.15% +1.11% $95.56 68
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.364 -$0.012 -0.89% -0.85%
USD/AUD 0.887 -0.002 -0.22% -0.84%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)