SYDNEY, Dec 23 U.S. soybean futures rose for a second session on Monday, extending two-day gains to more than 1 percent, as dry weather in Argentina threatens production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $13.41 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Friday. * March corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.32-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.6 percent in the previous session. * March wheat was little changed at $6.13-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Friday. * Not much rain was expected in Argentina for the next week to 10 days, but a storm system was forecast for Christmas day. * Only 0.50 inch or less of moisture was expected, covering 65 percent to 70 percent of the total crop area, according to Global Weather Monitoring. * U.S. officials urged China to act promptly to approve the corn variety, known as Agrisure Viptera and developed by Syngenta AG. * Egypt's wheat supply is sufficient to last the country until April 7, the supplies minister told Reuters on Sunday. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar got off to a sluggish start in Asia on Monday, having slipped late last week as investors took some profits although analysts still expect its longer-term uptrend to stay intact. DATA (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices 0900 Italy Consumer confidence 1330 U.S. Personal income 1330 U.S. Chicago national activity index Grains prices at 0101 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 613.75 0.25 +0.04% +0.16% 646.73 28 CBOT corn 432.25 -1.00 -0.23% +1.71% 431.02 62 CBOT soy 1341.00 2.00 +0.15% +1.28% 1318.72 55 CBOT rice $15.44 $0.00 +0.00% +1.15% $15.66 48 WTI crude $99.27 -$0.05 -0.05% -0.05% $95.87 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.369 $0.002 +0.12% +0.19% USD/AUD 0.893 0.001 +0.09% +0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)