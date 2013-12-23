* Soybeans edge lower after two sessions of grains * Dry weather may hurt Argentina's soy, corn crops * U.S. wheat hovers around lowest since May, 2012 (Adds details, quotes) SINGAPORE, Dec 23 U.S. soybean futures ticked lower on Monday, giving up some of their gains in the past two sessions that were triggered by concerns over dry weather hurting crops in Argentina. Wheat was little changed, languishing around its lowest level since mid-2012 amid pressure from plentiful global supplies, while corn eased from Friday's one-week high. Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans dipped 0.1 percent to $13.37-3/4 a bushel by 0302 GMT after rising 1.1 percent in the previous two sessions. March corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.32 a bushel, while spot-month wheat was little changed at $6.13-1/4 a bushel, after touching its lowest since May, 2012 on Friday. "Soybeans have been rallying on concerns over South American weather, but today the market is off a little bit," said Brett Cooper, senior manager, markets, at FCStone Australia. "It has rallied 20 cents, so some profit-taking ahead of the Christmas break." High temperatures and a lack of rain forecast for the coming days in Argentina's farm belt will hurt the 2013/14 soy and corn crop, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Argentina is the world's third-largest exporter of soybeans and corn, as well as the No. 1 supplier of soymeal and soyoil. Not much rain was expected in Argentina for the next week to 10 days, but a storm system was forecast for Christmas day. Only 0.50 inch or less of moisture was expected, covering 65 percent to 70 percent of the total crop area, according to Global Weather Monitoring. In the wheat market, concerns over ample supplies and slowing U.S. exports weighed on the market, which slid 2.4 percent last week. Cold weather is forecast for U.S. winter wheat region this week but temperatures are not expected to fall enough to damage crop. Investors in the corn market are concerned about slowing demand from China which has cancelled around half a million tonnes of U.S. corn cargoes. The Chinese government's quarantine authority confirmed on Friday that it has rejected a total of 545,000 tonnes of corn from the United States due to an unapproved genetically modified strain. U.S. officials had earlier said they would urge China to act promptly to approve the variety, known as Agrisure Viptera and developed by Syngenta AG, and raised the issue with Beijing during annual trade talks between the two countries. Prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 613.25 -0.25 -0.04% +0.08% 646.71 26 CBOT corn 432.00 -1.25 -0.29% +1.65% 431.01 60 CBOT soy 1337.75 -1.25 -0.09% +1.04% 1318.61 54 CBOT rice $15.40 -$0.04 -0.26% +0.88% $15.66 48 WTI crude $99.29 -$0.03 -0.03% -0.03% $95.87 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.368 $0.001 +0.10% -0.06% USD/AUD 0.892 0.006 +0.65% +0.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)