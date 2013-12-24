SYDNEY, Dec 24 U.S. corn futures fell for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday as forecasts for showers across Argentina eased concerns over possible crop damage there, but trading remained light ahead of year-end holidays. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans were flat at $13.28-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.75 percent on Wednesday. * March corn fell 0.12 percent to $4.33-3/4 a bushel, after gaining 0.23 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.29 percent to $6.11-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.65 percent on Monday. * Investors in the corn market are concerned about slowing demand from China which has cancelled around half a million tonnes of U.S. corn cargoes. * Meteorologists have forecast some rains over the coming week in Argentina and the far south of Brazil. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar continued to give back some of its recent hefty gains on Tuesday in a market lacking conviction with many investors having already closed their books for the year. * Crude oil futures slipped on Monday in light volume as traders booked profits after three days of gains ahead of the Christmas holiday, though refinery strikes in France and internal strife in producers Libya and South Sudan checked losses. * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Dow and S&P 500 advancing to all-time highs as a distribution deal by Apple Inc with China Mobile boosted the technology sector. DATA (GMT) 1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders 1400 U.S. FHFA home price index 1500 U.S. New home sales Grains prices at 0112 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 611.25 1.75 +0.29% +0.08% 645.21 28 CBOT corn 433.75 -0.50 -0.12% +0.75% 431.02 60 CBOT soy 1328.75 0.25 +0.02% +0.13% 1319.74 47 CBOT rice $15.28 $0.00 +0.00% -0.52% $15.65 41 WTI crude $98.65 -$0.26 -0.26% -0.67% $95.83 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.368 $0.001 +0.09% +0.15% USD/AUD 0.892 0.000 -0.04% +0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)