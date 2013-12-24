* Soybeans under pressure as rains forecast in S.America * Two-day losses at nearly 1 pct * Talk of increased Chinese buying of S.American crop weighs By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 24 U.S. soybean futures fell for the second session on Tuesday, extending two-day losses to nearly 1 percent on expectations of improved crop weather in South America and talk of decreased demand from China for U.S. stocks. Corn dropped for the first time in four sessions on the weather forecasts for Argentina and Brazil, while wheat stood near contract lows as predictions of bumper global stocks continued to weigh. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans had declined 0.17 percent to $13.26-1/4 a bushel by 0318 GMT, having closed down 0.78 percent the session before. "The updated models are forecasting rains next week for South America, so I think the market is anticipating that removing some of the weather risk," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Soybean and corn futures had drawn support early on Monday from hotter and drier-than-desired weather in Argentina and on pockets of dryness in Brazil. The slightly improved crop outlook triggered market talk that China could buy more South American stocks instead of U.S. supplies. March corn fell 0.46 percent to $4.32-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.23 percent in the previous session. Slowing Chinese demand for U.S. corn in the wake of cancelled cargoes was also adding additional pressure, analysts said. The Chinese government's quarantine authority confirmed on Friday that it had rejected a total of 545,000 tonnes of corn from the United States as they contained an unapproved, genetically modified strain. March wheat fell 0.16 percent to $6.08-1/2 a bushel, lingering near the all-time contract low of $6.07-1/4 a bushel, hit on December 20. Grains prices at 0318 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 608.50 -1.00 -0.16% -0.37% 645.12 22 CBOT corn 432.25 -2.00 -0.46% +0.41% 430.97 58 CBOT soy 1326.25 -2.25 -0.17% -0.06% 1319.66 46 CBOT rice $15.28 $0.00 +0.00% -0.52% $15.65 41 WTI crude $98.67 -$0.24 -0.24% -0.65% $95.83 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.368 $0.001 +0.08% +0.15% USD/AUD 0.891 -0.001 -0.09% +0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)