SYDNEY, Dec 27 U.S. corn futures edged higher on Friday but are set for a weekly loss of about 1.5 percent after a steep fall in the previous session due to concerns over potential weaker demand from China. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March corn down 1.5 percent for the week, giving back most of its 1.8 percent gains from the previous week. * January soybeans down more than 1 percent for the week, the biggest weekly slide in six weeks. * March wheat down 0.8 percent for the week, the fourth straight weekly slide. * China has turned away about 2,000 tonnes of U.S. dried distillers grains, a corn by-product, and more rejections are expected in coming weeks as Beijing imposes strict checks over an unapproved genetically modified strain. * The move follows the rejection of more than half a million tonnes of U.S. corn. * Weather forecasts for crop-friendly weather for Argentina put pressure on soybeans. * Some areas of central Illinois and Indiana, where snow cover is lacking, may see some damage to dormant soft red winter wheat during a cold snap early next week. * But overall, temperatures are not expected to drop enough to cause winterkill in major wheat producing areas such as Kansas. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1330 U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims 2130 Federal Reserve Weekly Balance Sheet 1530 U.S. ECRI Weekly Grains prices at 0110 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 608.50 2.50 +0.41% -0.16% 642.14 29 CBOT corn 426.75 0.50 +0.12% -1.73% 430.31 45 CBOT soy 1308.00 2.75 +0.21% -1.54% 1320.61 47 CBOT rice $15.35 $0.00 +0.00% +0.43% $15.53 46 WTI crude $99.63 $0.08 +0.08% +0.41% $96.26 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.371 $0.004 +0.26% +0.33% USD/AUD 0.888 -0.004 -0.45% +0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)