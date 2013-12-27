SYDNEY, Dec 27 U.S. corn futures edged higher on
Friday but are set for a weekly loss of about 1.5 percent after
a steep fall in the previous session due to concerns over
potential weaker demand from China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March corn down 1.5 percent
for the week, giving back most of its 1.8 percent gains from the
previous week.
* January soybeans down more than 1 percent for the
week, the biggest weekly slide in six weeks.
* March wheat down 0.8 percent for the week, the
fourth straight weekly slide.
* China has turned away about 2,000 tonnes of U.S. dried
distillers grains, a corn by-product, and more rejections are
expected in coming weeks as Beijing imposes strict checks over
an unapproved genetically modified strain.
* The move follows the rejection of more than half a million
tonnes of U.S. corn.
* Weather forecasts for crop-friendly weather for Argentina
put pressure on soybeans.
* Some areas of central Illinois and Indiana, where snow
cover is lacking, may see some damage to dormant soft red winter
wheat during a cold snap early next week.
* But overall, temperatures are not expected to drop enough
to cause winterkill in major wheat producing areas such as
Kansas.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on
Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three
months, as investors await more developments and ratings
downgrades from Europe.
* Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a
second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt
crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into
rallies.
* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with
modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope
that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear
Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1330 U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims
2130 Federal Reserve Weekly Balance Sheet
1530 U.S. ECRI Weekly
Grains prices at 0110 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 608.50 2.50 +0.41% -0.16% 642.14 29
CBOT corn 426.75 0.50 +0.12% -1.73% 430.31 45
CBOT soy 1308.00 2.75 +0.21% -1.54% 1320.61 47
CBOT rice $15.35 $0.00 +0.00% +0.43% $15.53 46
WTI crude $99.63 $0.08 +0.08% +0.41% $96.26 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.371 $0.004 +0.26% +0.33%
USD/AUD 0.888 -0.004 -0.45% +0.17%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)