SYDNEY, Dec 30 U.S. soybean futures fell on Monday, giving back nearly half of the gains from the previous session, as rains across Argentina eased heat stress on crops. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.32 percent to $13.09-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.65 percent on Wednesday. * March corn fell 0.53 percent to $4.25-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.29 percent in the previous session. * March wheat dropped 0.25 percent to $6.07-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Friday. * Crop-friendly rains arrived across Argentina, the world's third largest exporter of corn and soybeans. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported better-than-expected weekly export sales of U.S. soybeans and corn on Friday. * Net sales for the 2013/14 marketing year of nearly 1.5 million tonnes of corn far exceeded trade estimates, while soybean exports of more than 720,000 tonnes also topped expectations. * China's quality watchdog confirmed it has rejected two cargoes of dried distillers grains (DDGs) from the United States after detecting the presence of a genetically modified (GMO) strain not yet approved by Beijing, Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday. MARKET NEWS * The yen dropped to five-year lows against the dollar on Monday, extending losses to more than 17 percent for the year on a mix of improving sentiment on the global economy, rising investor risk appetite and expectations of more central bank stimulus. * U.S. crude oil futures closed on Friday with their biggest gain in more than two months, driven by the fourth straight weekly decline in oil inventories, while Brent crude drew support from civil unrest in Africa that has cut off supplies. * U.S. stock indexes closed mostly flat on Friday, with the Dow snapping a six-day streak of record closing highs after investors took a break from this week's rally. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1500 - U.S. pending home sales for November 1530 - Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing index for December Grains prices at 0131 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 607.50 -1.50 -0.25% +0.25% 639.15 29 CBOT corn 425.25 -2.25 -0.53% -0.23% 429.64 44 CBOT soy 1309.50 -4.25 -0.32% +0.33% 1308.19 48 CBOT rice $15.36 $0.00 +0.00% -0.29% $15.52 46 WTI crude $100.28 -$0.04 -0.04% -0.04% $96.71 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.374 $0.000 +0.02% +0.39% USD/AUD 0.885 -0.002 -0.25% -0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Urquhart)