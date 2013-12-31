SYDNEY, Dec 31 U.S. corn futures fell to a fresh two-week low on Tuesday as crop-friendly weather in Argentina, the world's third largest exporter, continued to weigh on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn down nearly 40 percent during 2013, the biggest ever annual decline as bumper global production weighs. * March corn hits a session low of $4.22-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since Dec. 17. * Spot soybeans down more than 6 percent for the year, having firmed nearly 20 percent in 2012. * Spot wheat down almost 23 percent for the year, the biggest fall in five years. * Crop-friendly rain fell over much of Argentina's corn and soybean growing region over the weekend and more rain is expected in the northern two-thirds of the country. MARKET NEWS * The euro rose broadly on Monday, as euro zone banks repatriated foreign-held assets before year-end and after the European Central Bank chief said there was no urgent need to cut interest rates. * Crude oil futures tumbled on both sides of the Atlantic on Monday on early signals that oil output in Libya may be starting to recover and concerns over a buildup in local government debt in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer. * U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Monday, with the Dow edging up to another record closing high and the S&P 500 index's advance stalling in response to light trading volume and and weaker-than-forecast housing data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Dec 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Dec 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Dec 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Dec 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly Grains prices at 0123 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 600.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.91% 638.92 22 CBOT corn 422.75 -0.75 -0.18% -0.82% 429.56 38 CBOT soy 1309.50 0.75 +0.06% +0.33% 1308.19 52 CBOT rice $15.32 $0.02 +0.13% -0.16% $15.51 45 WTI crude $99.32 $0.03 +0.03% -1.00% $96.65 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.381 $0.007 +0.49% +0.85% USD/AUD 0.891 0.005 +0.51% +0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)