(Adds details, quotes) * Spot corn futures down 40 percent for the year * Wheat set for biggest annual loss in 5-years * Soybeans set to record annual losses of over 6 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 31 U.S. corn futures hit a fresh two-week low on Tuesday as rains in Argentina eased heat stress on crops, adding to an already bumper global crop which has pushed prices down nearly 40 percent during the year, the biggest annual slide for the grain on record. Soybeans edged higher, but were set to post annual losses of more than 6 percent, while wheat fell back slightly, with yearly losses topping 20 percent. Chicago Board of Trade March corn futures fell 0.18 percent to $4.22-3/4 a bushel by 0233 GMT, having hit a session low of $4.22-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since Dec. 17. Corn closed down 0.94 percent on Monday. "I think its just weather driven and the weather looks favourable in South America, hence the weight on corn," said Simon Clancy, director at IKON Commodities. Corn has come under pressure this week after crop-friendly rain fell over much of Argentina's corn and soybean growing region over the weekend and more rain is expected in the northern two-thirds of the country. Spot corn is down nearly 40 percent for the year, the biggest annual decline on record for the grain. Corn prices fell amid sustained pressure this year on mammoth U.S. grain production in 2013, bouncing back from a drought affected crop last season. Argentina's Rosario grain exchange said on Monday the country will harvest 22.0 million tonnes of corn. March soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $13.09-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.38 percent on Monday when rains across Argentina weighed on prices. Spot soybeans was down 6.3 percent for the year, having firmed 18.4 percent in 2012. Bumper South American bean production has weighed on prices during the year, analysts said. Rosario grain exchange forecast Argentinean soybeans production at 55.0 million tonnes for the 2013/14 season. March wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.00 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent in the previous session. Spot wheat is down nearly 23 percent, the biggest annual slide since 2008 as bumper global stocks hit near record levels. The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month pegged 2013/14 global wheat supplies at just 9 million tonnes short of a record high. Grains prices at 0233 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 600.00 -0.50 -0.08% -0.99% 638.90 22 CBOT corn 422.75 -0.75 -0.18% -0.82% 429.56 38 CBOT soy 1309.75 1.00 +0.08% +0.34% 1308.20 52 CBOT rice $15.32 $0.02 +0.13% -0.16% $15.51 45 WTI crude $99.32 $0.03 +0.03% -1.00% $96.65 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.380 $0.006 +0.43% +0.80% USD/AUD 0.892 0.006 +0.62% +0.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)