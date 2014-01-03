SYDNEY, Jan 3 U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, rebounding slightly from a six-week low, but prospects for a bumper South American crop pushed losses for the week to nearly 3 percent, the biggest weekly slide in nearly four months. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March corn down 1.3 percent for the week, set for a second weekly loss of more than 1 percent. * Corn fell 0.2 percent on Thursday when the grain hit a session low of $4.18-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since November 2. * March soybeans down nearly 3 percent for the week, the biggest weekly slide in 15 weeks. * March soybeans fell to a six-week low of $12.62-1/2 a bushel on Thursday. * March wheat down 1.5 percent for the week, the fifth straight weekly slide. * Corn and soybeans under pressure as rains across Argentina ease heat stress on crops. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA/EVENTS {GMT) 0500 U.S. Total vehicle sales Dec 1530 U.S. Nat gas-EIA, change bcf Weekly 1600 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly 1600 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly 1600 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly Grains prices at 0149 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 600.25 3.25 +0.54% -0.83% 633.76 33 CBOT corn 422.00 1.50 +0.36% +0.00% 429.21 40 CBOT soy 1275.25 5.25 +0.41% -1.33% 1309.30 34 CBOT rice $15.53 $0.02 +0.10% +1.64% $15.48 70 WTI crude $95.71 $0.27 +0.28% -2.75% $96.78 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.366 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.68% USD/AUD 0.889 -0.001 -0.12% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)