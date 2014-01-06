SYDNEY, Jan 6 U.S. wheat futures rose to their highest in nearly two weeks on Monday, extending two-session gains to more than 2 percent as cold weather across the Midwest threatens the U.S. winter crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat had risen 0.7 percent to $6.10 a bushel by 0138 GMT, just below the session high of $6.10-1/2 a bushel, the highest since Dec. 24. Wheat closed up 1.5 percent on Friday. * March corn climbed 0.53 percent to $4.25-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.7 percent in the previous session. * March soybeans gained 0.18 percent to $12.73-1/2 a bushel, after firming 0.1 percent on Friday. * Bitter cold temperatures across the U.S. Plains this week will put some of the dormant hard red winter wheat crop at risk of damage, particularly in drier areas of the region. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its final production forecast for the 2013/14 marketing season on January 10, with many analysts expecting it to increase its oulook on crop sizes. * Informa Economics boosted yield estimates for both the U.S. corn and soybean crops, but reduced its estimate for the corn crop in Brazil. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held steady in early Asian trading on Monday, supported by an upbeat outlook on the U.S. economy by outgoing Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that fanned expectations of more stimulus reduction from the U.S. central bank. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0853 - German PMI for December 0858 - Euro zone PMI for December 0928 - UK services PMI for December N/A - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew in Paris, Lisbon, Berlin for economic talks with top European officials. Grains prices at 0138 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 610.00 4.25 +0.70% +2.18% 632.48 48 CBOT corn 425.75 2.25 +0.53% +1.25% 429.28 50 CBOT soy 1273.50 2.25 +0.18% +0.28% 1309.61 33 CBOT rice $15.61 $0.02 +0.10% +0.64% $15.49 68 WTI crude $94.21 $0.25 +0.27% +0.27% $96.70 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.359 $0.000 +0.01% -0.59% USD/AUD 0.898 0.004 +0.40% +0.83% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)