* Wheat up 0.5 pct, rises for 2nd straight session * Freezing temperatures may hurt U.S. winter wheat * Corn, soybeans firm on back of gains in wheat (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Chicago wheat climbed to its highest in almost two weeks on Monday, posting its biggest two-day gain since mid-October as icy conditions across the U.S. farm belt threatened the dormant wheat crop. Midwestern states shivered through the region's lowest temperatures in two decades and forecasters warned that life-threatening cold was heading eastward. "There are concerns regarding cold temperatures in the United States. Freezing weather is supporting the sentiment," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat had risen 0.5 percent to $6.08-1/2 a bushel by 0341 GMT, just below the session peak of $6.10-1/2 a bushel, the highest since Dec. 24. Bitter cold temperatures across the U.S. Plains this week will put some of the dormant hard red winter wheat crop at risk of damage, particularly in drier areas of the region. Low temperatures on Monday were expected to hit 5 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit below zero (minus 20.6 Celsius to minus 26.1 C) in parts of Kansas and Nebraska, cold enough to destroy some crops through winterkill. CORN RISES Chicago corn futures, which have been under pressure from rising global supplies and China's cancellation of U.S. cargoes, climbed half a percent, tracking gains in wheat. March corn gained to $4.25-3/4 a bushel and March soybeans added 0.1 percent to $12.72-3/4 a bushel. Chinese importers cancelled their largest U.S. corn purchases in 14 months last week, U.S. government data showed on Friday, while several more cargoes of the grain initially bound for China were diverted to other Asian nations. China has rejected numerous cargoes of U.S. corn since mid-November because they contained Syngenta AG's MIR 162 corn, a genetically modified variety not approved for import by China. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its final production forecast for the 2013/14 marketing season on January 10, with many analysts expecting it to increase its outlook on crop sizes. Informa Economics boosted yield estimates for both the U.S. corn and soybean crops, but reduced its estimate for the corn crop in Brazil. Corn and soybeans are facing additional pressure from prospects of higher production in South America. "Seasonal conditions in South America continue to point to very, very large crops there," said Mathews. Argentina's mostly-planted 2013/14 soy crop is in good shape thanks to rains that fell on the Pampas farm belt in recent days after an unusually dry, hot December, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly report on Friday. The grains exporting powerhouse is the world's No. 3 supplier of soybeans and corn. Both crops received strong rains that hit the Pampas over the New Year's holiday through Thursday.