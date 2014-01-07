SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday to hover around a two-week high as freezing weather across the U.S. grain belt threatens the dormant winter crop. Corn edged lower after two consecutive sessions of gains, while soybeans were largely unchanged, holding Monday's advance on expectations the cold weather would prompt higher feed grain demand in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * An arctic blast pushed morning lows to -4 to -10 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to -23 Celsius) in the top wheat state of Kansas, while Nebraska and Colorado had morning lows in the -12 to -20 F range, MDA Weather Services forecaster Don Keeney told Reuters. * Cold weather can damage dormant wheat and boost demand for livestock feed as animals eat more to generate energy to keep warm. * The coldest weather to hit the central U.S. in two decades has also disrupted grain and livestock shipments throughout the nation's farm belt. * On Monday, corn futures rose amid concerns about Argentina's harvest after front-month March corn fell to a contract low late last week. * Argentina's recently planted corn and soy crops will be tested by a heat wave in the days ahead until rains hit the Pampas farm belt late in the week, a local meteorologist said. * The country is the world's No. 3 exporter of corn and soybeans and the biggest supplier of soyoil and soymeal. * The corn market has recently been under pressure from rising global supplies and the cancellation of U.S. corn purchases by China. * A report on Monday by the official Xinhua news agency suggested that more U.S. corn cargoes than previously thought had been turned away by China, traders said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Jan. 10 is set to update its estimates for global grain supplies and demand, and to issue its final U.S. crop production forecasts for the 2013/14 marketing season. * Many analysts expect the USDA to raise its estimates for U.S. corn and soy production and for global corn and soy inventories. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares stabilised on Tuesday after four straight days of losses, while the dollar rebounded from overnight weakness after disappointing U.S. services sector data raised concerns about stuttering growth in the world's largest economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0855 - German unemployment for December. 1000 - Euro zone inflation for December. Grains prices at 0118 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 607.00 1.25 +0.21% +1.68% 632.38 44 CBOT corn 426.75 -1.00 -0.23% +1.49% 429.32 50 CBOT soy 1276.25 -0.50 -0.04% +0.49% 1309.70 36 CBOT rice $15.64 $0.00 +0.00% +0.81% $15.49 68 WTI crude $93.61 $0.18 +0.19% -0.37% $96.66 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.362 $0.004 +0.27% -0.34% USD/AUD 0.894 0.000 +0.01% +0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)