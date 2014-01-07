SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Chicago wheat edged higher on
Tuesday to hover around a two-week high as freezing weather
across the U.S. grain belt threatens the dormant winter crop.
Corn edged lower after two consecutive sessions of gains,
while soybeans were largely unchanged, holding Monday's advance
on expectations the cold weather would prompt higher feed grain
demand in the United States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* An arctic blast pushed morning lows to -4 to -10 degrees
Fahrenheit (-20 to -23 Celsius) in the top wheat state of
Kansas, while Nebraska and Colorado had morning lows in the -12
to -20 F range, MDA Weather Services forecaster Don Keeney told
Reuters.
* Cold weather can damage dormant wheat and boost demand for
livestock feed as animals eat more to generate energy to keep
warm.
* The coldest weather to hit the central U.S. in two decades
has also disrupted grain and livestock shipments throughout the
nation's farm belt.
* On Monday, corn futures rose amid concerns about
Argentina's harvest after front-month March corn fell to a
contract low late last week.
* Argentina's recently planted corn and soy crops will be
tested by a heat wave in the days ahead until rains hit the
Pampas farm belt late in the week, a local meteorologist said.
* The country is the world's No. 3 exporter of corn and
soybeans and the biggest supplier of soyoil and soymeal.
* The corn market has recently been under pressure from
rising global supplies and the cancellation of U.S. corn
purchases by China.
* A report on Monday by the official Xinhua news agency
suggested that more U.S. corn cargoes than previously thought
had been turned away by China, traders said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Jan. 10 is set to
update its estimates for global grain supplies and demand, and
to issue its final U.S. crop production forecasts for the
2013/14 marketing season.
* Many analysts expect the USDA to raise its estimates for
U.S. corn and soy production and for global corn and soy
inventories.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares stabilised on Tuesday after four straight
days of losses, while the dollar rebounded from overnight
weakness after disappointing U.S. services sector data raised
concerns about stuttering growth in the world's largest economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0855 - German unemployment for December.
1000 - Euro zone inflation for December.
Grains prices at 0118 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 607.00 1.25 +0.21% +1.68% 632.38 44
CBOT corn 426.75 -1.00 -0.23% +1.49% 429.32 50
CBOT soy 1276.25 -0.50 -0.04% +0.49% 1309.70 36
CBOT rice $15.64 $0.00 +0.00% +0.81% $15.49 68
WTI crude $93.61 $0.18 +0.19% -0.37% $96.66 26
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.362 $0.004 +0.27% -0.34%
USD/AUD 0.894 0.000 +0.01% +0.44%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)