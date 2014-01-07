* Wheat up as freezing U.S. weather threatens crop * Soybeans, corn ease ahead of U.S. stocks report (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday to hover around a two-week high as freezing weather across the U.S. grain belt threatens the dormant winter crop. Corn edged lower after two consecutive sessions of gains, and soybeans gave up Monday's advance, which was driven by expectations the cold weather would prompt higher feed grain demand in the United States. Investors in the agricultural markets are positioning ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply-demand and quarterly stocks report due on Friday. "The threat of winterkill to the U.S. wheat crop has been mostly priced in," said one Melbourne-based trader. "The next big thing is quarterly stocks numbers and WASDE (World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates), that is what we are going to be focusing on." The USDA is set to update its estimates for global grain supply and demand, and to issue its final U.S. crop production forecasts for the 2013/14 marketing season. Many analysts expect the USDA to raise its estimates for U.S. corn and soybean production and for global corn and soy inventories. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat had climbed 0.3 percent to $6.07-1/4 a bushel by 0328 GMT, just below Monday's peak of $6.12-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Dec. 23. March corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.26-3/4 a bushel and March soybeans lost 0.7 percent to $12.68 a bushel. An arctic blast pushed morning lows to -4 to -10 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to -23 Celsius) in the top wheat state of Kansas, while Nebraska and Colorado had morning lows in the -12 to -20 F range, MDA Weather Services forecaster Don Keeney told Reuters. Cold weather can damage dormant wheat and boost demand for livestock feed as animals eat more to generate energy to keep warm. The coldest weather to hit the central U.S. in two decades has also disrupted grain and livestock shipments throughout the nation's farm belt. On Monday, additional support for corn futures stemmed from concerns about Argentina's harvest after front-month March corn fell to a contract low late last week. Argentina's recently planted corn and soy crops will be tested by a heat wave in the days ahead until rains hit the Pampas farm belt late in the week, a local meteorologist said. The country is the world's No. 3 exporter of corn and soybeans and the biggest supplier of soyoil and soymeal. The corn market has recently been under pressure from rising global supplies and the cancellation of U.S. corn purchases by China. A report on Monday by the official Xinhua news agency suggested that more U.S. corn cargoes than previously thought had been turned away by China, traders said. Grains prices at 0328 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 607.25 1.50 +0.25% +1.72% 632.38 44 CBOT corn 426.75 -1.00 -0.23% +1.49% 429.32 50 CBOT soy 1268.00 -8.75 -0.69% -0.16% 1309.43 33 CBOT rice $15.61 -$0.03 -0.19% +0.61% $15.49 68 WTI crude $93.68 $0.25 +0.27% -0.30% $96.66 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.363 $0.004 +0.28% -0.33% USD/AUD 0.894 0.000 -0.01% +0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)