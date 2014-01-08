SYDNEY, Jan 8 U.S. soybean futures fell for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, with traders expecting the U.S. Department of Agriculture to raise its forecast on global inventory later this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans dropped 0.35 percent to $12.71-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.18 percent on Tuesday. * March corn dropped 0.18 percent to $4.25-1/4 a bushel, after declining 0.47 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.17 percent to $6.03-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.54 percent on Tuesday. * World corn inventories are projected to increase by 0.5 percent to 163.2 million tonnes, while world soybean inventories are expected to expand by 1.3 percent to 71.53 million tonnes, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * The USDA is likely to increase its estimate for U.S. corn production by 0.6 percent to 14.066 billion bushels and its forecast for U.S. soybean production by 0.6 percent to 3.279 billion bushels, analysts said. * The U.S. Midwest and Plains remained in a deep freeze on Tuesday morning, with sub zero temperatures at record or near-record lows, raising the risk of winter-kill damage to dormant wheat, meteorologists said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered near a one-month high against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Wednesday, having rebounded smartly overnight on the back of upbeat U.S. trade data. * Oil rose on Tuesday as the frigid weather in North America hurt some refinery operations and worries grew over Libyan output and fighting in Iraq. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, snapping the S&P 500's three-day losing streak to give the benchmark index its first positive session of 2014. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting. 0700 - German trade data for November 0900 - Italian unemployment for November 1000 - Euro zone retail sales for November 1000 - Euro zone unemployment for November 1100 - German industrial orders for November 1900 - Federal Open Market Committee releases the Minutes of December meeting. Grains prices at 0115 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 603.50 1.00 +0.17% -0.37% 628.81 39 CBOT corn 425.25 -0.75 -0.18% -0.58% 429.02 48 CBOT soy 1271.50 -4.50 -0.35% -0.41% 1308.50 37 CBOT rice $15.48 $0.00 +0.00% -0.99% $15.48 49 WTI crude $94.03 $0.36 +0.38% +0.64% $96.64 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.362 $0.000 +0.01% -0.08% USD/AUD 0.892 0.000 -0.02% -0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)