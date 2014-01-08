* U.S. soy down for five out of seven sessions * USDA expected to increase global supplies * S.America on track for bumper production (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Chicago soybeans edged lower on Wednesday, falling for five out of seven sessions on expectations the U.S. Department of Agriculture will raise its forecast for global inventories later this week. Corn was little changed after easing in the last session with investors keeping a close watch on freezing weather across the U.S. farm belt which is stalling grain movement and increasing demand for livestock feed. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans slid 0.3 percent to $12.72-1/2 a bushel while March corn was almost flat at $4.25-3/4 a bushel. "Soybean prices are going to come off, $12.50 is probably where it should be," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Melbourne. "The USDA increasing its estimates for global stocks might be the catalyst." The USDA on Friday will update its estimates for global grain supply and demand, and to issue its final U.S. crop production forecasts for the 2013/14 marketing season. World corn inventories are projected to increase by 0.5 percent to 163.2 million tonnes, while world soybean inventories are expected to expand by 1.3 percent to 71.53 million tonnes, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. The USDA is likely to increase its estimate for U.S. corn production by 0.6 percent to 14.066 billion bushels and its forecast for U.S. soybean production by 0.6 percent to 3.279 billion bushels, analysts said. There is additional pressure on soybeans with expectations of bumper production in Brazil and Argentina, analysts said. CBOT wheat edged higher on concerns about freezing temperatures hurting dormant crops in the U.S. Midwest and Plains. March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $6.03-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday. The U.S. Midwest and Plains remained in a deep freeze on Tuesday, with sub zero temperatures at record or near-record lows, raising the risk of winter-kill damage to wheat, meteorologists said. Temperatures were low enough to put about 5 percent of the soft red winter wheat crop at risk, said Joel Widenor, an agricultural meteorologist with Commodity Weather Group. Grains prices at 0258 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 603.50 1.00 +0.17% -0.37% 630.60 39 CBOT corn 425.75 -0.25 -0.06% +0.53% 429.18 48 CBOT soy 1272.50 -3.50 -0.27% +0.10% 1309.53 36 CBOT rice $15.48 $0.00 +0.00% -0.74% $15.48 49 WTI crude $93.91 $0.24 +0.26% +0.51% $96.63 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.363 $0.004 +0.29% -0.31% USD/AUD 0.893 -0.002 -0.18% +0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)