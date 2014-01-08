* U.S. soy down for five out of seven sessions * USDA expected to raise global supply in Friday reports * Monsanto reports increased soybean seed sales in U.S. (Adds closing prices, fund selling) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Jan 8 U.S. grain and soybean futures tumbled on Wednesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of crop reports on Friday that are expected to raise U.S. production and global supply estimates. At the Chicago Board of Trade, the front-month wheat contract hit its lowest since May 2012 while the nearby corn contract touched a five-week low. New-crop November soybeans came under additional pressure and set a contract low after Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company, reported an increase in soybean seed sales. Monsanto President Brett Begemann said U.S. farmers were ordering seeds for spring planting against a "lower expected planted acreage base" for corn. "We see some shifting in acres between crops," he said, raising expectations for increased soybean plantings. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans slid 6-3/4 cents to $12.69-1/4 a bushel, while November soybeans sank 12-3/4 cents to $11.04 a bushel. The planting outlook came two days before the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues its final U.S. crop production estimates for the 2013/14 marketing season. The USDA also will update its outlook for U.S. and global grain supplies and demand. Expectations for increased production and supply estimates weighed broadly on the markets, traders said. Commodity funds sold an estimated 14,000 corn contracts, 5,000 wheat contracts and 2,000 soybean contracts at the CBOT, they said. March corn ended down 9 cents at $4.17 a bushel. March wheat dropped 13-3/4 cents to $5.88-3/4 a bushel. "Everybody's looking for gloom and doom and big crops," said Jerry Gidel, chief feed grains analyst for Rice Dairy in Chicago. World corn inventories are forecast to increase by 0.5 percent to 163.2 million tonnes, while world soybean inventories are expected to expand by 1.3 percent to 71.53 million tonnes, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. The USDA is expected to increase its estimate for U.S. corn production by 0.6 percent to 14.066 billion bushels and its estimate for U.S. soybean production by 0.6 percent to 3.279 billion bushels, analysts said. "Soybean prices are going to come off," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Melbourne. "The USDA increasing its estimates for global stocks might be the catalyst." CHINA BUYS Private exporters reported the sale of 115,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for the 2013/14 marketing year, which began on Sept. 1, the USDA said on Wednesday. The USDA on Tuesday reported a sale of 350,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, the world's top soybean importer. Corn prices weakened despite word that China is relaxing checks on the corn by-product distiller's dried grains. China has recently rejected about 600,000 tonnes of U.S. corn when shipments were found to contain traces of unapproved genetically-modified organisms. Prices at 2:22 p.m. CST (2021 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 417.00 -9.00 -2.1% -1.2% CBOT soy 1269.25 -6.75 -0.5% -3.3% CBOT meal 430.60 -4.00 -0.9% -1.6% CBOT soyoil 37.43 -0.27 -0.7% -3.6% CBOT wheat 588.75 -13.75 -2.3% -2.7% CBOT rice 1564.00 6.50 0.4% 0.8% EU wheat 204.00 -2.25 -1.1% -2.4% US crude 92.48 -1.19 -1.3% -6.0% Dow Jones 16,421 -110 -0.7% -0.9% Gold 1226.71 -4.78 -0.4% 1.8% Euro/dollar 1.3577 -0.0038 -0.3% -0.5% Dollar Index 81.0420 0.2090 0.3% 1.3% Baltic Freight 1826 -50 -2.7% -19.8% (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Keiron Henderson and Steve Orlofsky)