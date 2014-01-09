(Corrects to show corn and wheat fell, not rose, in previous session) SYDNEY, Jan 9 U.S. soybean futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, underpinned by firmer cash markets, but expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will raise its forecast for global stocks later this week capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $12.75-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * March corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.16-1/2 a bushel, having dropped 2.1 percent in the previous session. * Spot corn hit a five-week low of $4.14 a bushel on Wednesday. * March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $5.89-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.3 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue its final U.S. crop production estimates for the 2013/14 marketing season on Friday. * World corn inventories are forecast to increase by 0.5 percent to 163.2 million tonnes, while world soybean inventories are expected to expand by 1.3 percent to 71.53 million tonnes, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * Cash premiums for spot shipments of corn and soybeans to processors around the U.S. Midwest rose to four-month peaks on Wednesday as buyers scrambled for supplies after stormy and frigid winter weather slowed deliveries. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered near a one-month high against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Wednesday, having rebounded smartly overnight on the back of upbeat U.S. trade data. * U.S. oil fell by more than $1 on Wednesday, settling at its lowest point in six weeks, after government data showed a large build in crude stockpiles at the U.S. benchmark delivery point. * The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Wednesday as equity indexes had a muted reaction to the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, while Micron's strong results helped boost the Nasdaq. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 2350 Japan December foreign reserves. 1200 Bank of England announces interest rate decision 1245 ECB Governing Council meeting, interest rate announcement 1330 US weekly jobless claims for week ended Jan. 4 0130 China's CPI Grains prices at 0122 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 589.75 1.00 +0.17% -2.64% 628.35 26 CBOT corn 416.50 -0.50 -0.12% -2.63% 428.73 34 CBOT soy 1275.50 6.25 +0.49% -0.10% 1308.63 41 CBOT rice $15.51 -$0.04 -0.23% -0.80% $15.48 55 WTI crude $92.61 $0.28 +0.30% -1.13% $96.53 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.358 -$0.004 -0.29% -0.37% USD/AUD 0.890 -0.002 -0.27% -0.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)