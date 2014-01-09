* Wheat hovers around lowest since Dec. 2011 * Corn hurt by prospects of higher supplies * Soybean prices rise as China buys more U.S. cargoes (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 9 U.S. wheat was little changed on Thursday at around its lowest since December, 2011, while corn lost more ground on the prospects of higher global supply. Soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions, underpinned by a firm cash market and Chinese buying, but expectations the U.S. Department of Agriculture would on Friday raise its forecast for global stocks in its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) capped gains. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $12.73-1/2 a bushel, recouping some of Wednesday's losses, while March corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.16-1/4 a bushel, adding to a 2.1-percent decline from the previous session. Spot-month wheat was largely unchanged at $5.89 a bushel, not far from $5.86-3/4 a bushel touched on Wednesday, the lowest since December, 2011. "Grain markets have been pressured by general weakness in the commodity complex and fears of a bearish set of projections in Friday's WASDE and planting intentions reports," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in a report to clients. "Another strong sale of U.S. beans to China has limited the damage in the soybean pit. However, oilseed prices are still pressured lower by forecasts for comfortable global supplies." The USDA will issue its final U.S. crop production estimates for the 2013/14 marketing season on Friday. World corn inventories are forecast to increase by 0.5 percent to 163.2 million tonnes, while world soybean inventories are expected to expand by 1.3 percent to 71.53 million tonnes, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. Cash premiums for spot shipments of corn and soybeans to processors around the U.S. Midwest rose to four-month peaks on Wednesday as buyers scrambled for supplies after stormy and frigid winter weather slowed deliveries. Private exporters reported the sale of 115,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for the 2013/14 marketing year, which began on Sept. 1, the USDA said on Wednesday. The USDA on Tuesday reported a sale of 350,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, the world's top soybean importer. Commodity funds sold an estimated 14,000 corn contracts, 5,000 wheat contracts and 2,000 soybean contracts on CBOT, they said. Prices at 0329 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 589.00 0.25 +0.04% -2.77% 628.33 26 CBOT corn 416.25 -0.75 -0.18% -2.69% 428.72 34 CBOT soy 1273.50 4.25 +0.33% -0.25% 1308.57 41 CBOT rice $15.49 -$0.05 -0.35% -0.93% $15.48 55 WTI crude $92.65 $0.32 +0.35% -1.09% $96.53 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.358 $0.000 -0.04% -0.64% USD/AUD 0.888 -0.006 -0.70% -0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)