U.S. spot corn futures held steady close to a three-year low on Friday, with the grain was poised to record its biggest weekly loss in more than two-months as expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will increase its production forecast continued to weigh on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March corn was down nearly 3 percent for the week, on course to post its biggest weekly loss since November 1. * Spot corn hit a trough of $4.08 a bushel, its lowest since August 2010. * March soybeans are up 0.3 percent for the week, their first weekly climb in three weeks. * March wheat was down more than 3 percent for the week, the biggest weekly slide in a month. * Spot wheat hit a low of $5.78-1/2 a bushel, its weakest since December 2011. * USDA will issue its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) later on Friday, expected to show an increase world corn and soybean inventories, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * USDA said U.S. wheat export sales totalled 294,800 tonnes for the week ended Jan. 2 were towards the low end of expectations for 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Weekly U.S. corn export sales of 155,200 tonnes were below expectations for 200,000 to 700,000 tonnes, and weekly soybean export sales of 156,200 tonnes missed estimates for 450,000 to 950,000 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar eased from a seven-week high early on Friday as investors booked some profits ahead of the keenly awaited U.S. jobs report, helping lift the euro that was briefly unsettled by dovish comments from the European Central Bank. * Oil futures prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell by more than $1 on Thursday, driven by ballooning stocks of heating fuels. * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday in a choppy session ahead of Friday's payrolls report, which may provide insights into whether the Federal Reserve will announce another cut in quantitative easing at its meeting this month. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China trade data 1330 US nonfarm payrolls for Dec 1500 US Nov Wholesale Inventories Grains prices at 0135 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 587.00 2.75 +0.47% -0.30% 623.52 28 CBOT corn 412.00 0.00 +0.00% -1.20% 427.57 29 CBOT soy 1275.75 2.00 +0.16% +0.51% 1305.69 41 CBOT rice $15.38 -$0.03 -0.16% -1.06% $15.46 50 WTI crude $92.37 $0.71 +0.77% +0.04% $96.46 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.361 $0.000 +0.01% +0.24% USD/AUD 0.890 0.000 +0.02% -0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential