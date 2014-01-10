U.S. spot corn futures held steady close to a three-year low on
Friday, with the grain was poised to record its biggest weekly
loss in more than two-months as expectations that the U.S.
Department of Agriculture will increase its production forecast
continued to weigh on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March corn was down nearly 3
percent for the week, on course to post its biggest weekly loss
since November 1.
* Spot corn hit a trough of $4.08 a bushel, its lowest
since August 2010.
* March soybeans are up 0.3 percent for the week,
their first weekly climb in three weeks.
* March wheat was down more than 3 percent for the
week, the biggest weekly slide in a month.
* Spot wheat hit a low of $5.78-1/2 a bushel, its
weakest since December 2011.
* USDA will issue its latest World Agricultural Supply and
Demand Estimates (WASDE) later on Friday, expected to show an
increase world corn and soybean inventories, according to a
Reuters poll of analysts.
* USDA said U.S. wheat export sales totalled 294,800 tonnes
for the week ended Jan. 2 were towards the low end of
expectations for 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes.
* Weekly U.S. corn export sales of 155,200 tonnes were below
expectations for 200,000 to 700,000 tonnes, and weekly soybean
export sales of 156,200 tonnes missed estimates for 450,000 to
950,000 tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar eased from a seven-week high early on
Friday as investors booked some profits ahead of the keenly
awaited U.S. jobs report, helping lift the euro that was briefly
unsettled by dovish comments from the European Central Bank.
* Oil futures prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell by
more than $1 on Thursday, driven by ballooning stocks of heating
fuels.
* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday in a choppy
session ahead of Friday's payrolls report, which may provide
insights into whether the Federal Reserve will announce another
cut in quantitative easing at its meeting this month.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China trade data
1330 US nonfarm payrolls for Dec
1500 US Nov Wholesale Inventories
Grains prices at 0135 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 587.00 2.75 +0.47% -0.30% 623.52 28
CBOT corn 412.00 0.00 +0.00% -1.20% 427.57 29
CBOT soy 1275.75 2.00 +0.16% +0.51% 1305.69 41
CBOT rice $15.38 -$0.03 -0.16% -1.06% $15.46 50
WTI crude $92.37 $0.71 +0.77% +0.04% $96.46 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.361 $0.000 +0.01% +0.24%
USD/AUD 0.890 0.000 +0.02% -0.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential