* Spot corn trades near 3-year low, wheat firms
* Grains, oilseeds pressured by slowing U.S. exports
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 10 U.S. corn futures eased to
trade near a three-year low on Friday, with the market poised
for its biggest weekly loss in more than two months on
expectations the U.S. government will increase production
forecast.
Soybeans were largely unchanged, on track for first weekly
gain in three weeks with Chinese demand underpinning prices
despite forecasts of higher global supplies.
Chicago Board of Trade March corn is down 3 percent
for the week, on course to post its biggest weekly loss since
early November. Spot corn hit a trough of $4.08 a bushel
on Thursday, its lowest since August 2010.
March soybeans are up 0.2 percent for the week, their
first weekly climb in three weeks, and March wheat is down
more than 3 percent, the biggest weekly slide in a month.
On Friday, March wheat rose 0.3 percent to $5.85-3/4 a
bushel by 0251 GMT, March corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.10-3/4 a
bushel and March soybeans little changed at $12.73 a bushel.
"Last night's weekly U.S. export sales reports were
disappointing for wheat, corn and soybeans," said Luke Mathews,
commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"Nevertheless, the main focus for the market is tonight's
set of USDA reports. Recent price action implies traders have a
significantly large short position, and given the USDA has a
habit of surprising, anything could happen tonight."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue its latest
World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) at 1700
GMT. The estimates are expected to show an increase in world
corn and soybean inventories, according to a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Investor sentiment in the wheat market has been dampened by
sluggish U.S. exports at a time of ample global supply, and news
that Indian traders have sealed a first export deal for the new
season wheat illustrated overseas competition.
U.S. wheat export sales of 294,800 tonnes for the week ended
Jan. 2 were toward the low end of expectations for 200,000 to
500,000 tonnes.
Weekly U.S. corn export sales of 155,200 tonnes were below
expectations of 200,000 to 700,000 tonnes, and weekly soybean
export sales of 156,200 tonnes missed estimates for 450,000 to
950,000 tonnes.
The soybean market has found some support in imports by
China, the world's biggest buyer.
The USDA reported separately that China bought 110,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans for the 2014/15 marketing year, which
starts on Sept. 1, the latest in a string of deals.
It reported sales of 115,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to
China on Wednesday and 350,000 tonnes on Tuesday.
The sales surprised some traders, who had been expecting
that China would cancel purchases of U.S. soybeans in favour of
purchases of South American soybeans.
In Brazil, the 2013/14 soybean crop may easily exceed 95
million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Antonio Andrade said on
Thursday, surpassing crop supply agency Conab's official
estimate of record output of 90.33 million tonnes.
Grains prices at 0251 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 585.75 1.50 +0.26% -2.78% 625.87 24
CBOT corn 410.75 -1.25 -0.30% -3.58% 428.01 26
CBOT soy 1273.00 -0.75 -0.06% -0.24% 1307.00 41
CBOT rice $15.38 -$0.03 -0.16% -0.65% $15.47 50
WTI crude $92.36 $0.70 +0.76% +0.03% $96.46 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.361 $0.002 +0.16% -0.45%
USD/AUD 0.890 -0.004 -0.50% -0.08%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Anand Basu)