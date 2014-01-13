SYDNEY, Jan 13 U.S. corn futures rose to their highest in nearly three weeks on Monday, boosted by a surprise cut in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's production estimate for the United States. Spot wheat futures rebounded from a three and half-year low hit on Friday, drawing support from Egyptian demand for U.S. stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March corn stood 0.35-percent higher at $4.34-1/4 a bushel. That was just below the session peak of $4.35-1/2 a bushel - the highest since Dec. 24. Corn gained 5 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.75 percent to $5.73-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.6 percent on Friday when prices hit a contract low. * March soybeans fell 0.22 percent to $12.75-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.37 percent on Friday. * The USDA pegged 2013/14 U.S. corn production at a record 13.925 billion bushels, below its last estimate, in November, of 13.989 billion. * Analysts had expected the USDA to raise the estimate to 14.066 billion due to favourable conditions at harvest time in the fall. * The USDA pegged U.S. wheat stocks for the 2013/14 season at 608 million bushels, above market expectations. * Soybean production was seen at a record high 3.289 billion bushels, up 1 percent from November but close to the average guess of 3.279 billion. * Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought 55,000 tonnes of soft red winter wheat from the United States for shipment in Feb 11-20. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Monday after surprisingly soft employment data raised doubts about how quickly the Federal Reserve can scale back stimulus. DATA (GMT) 0745 France Budget balance 0900 Italy Industrial output 1900 U.S. Federal budget <USGDEF=ECI Grains prices at 0132 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 573.25 4.25 +0.75% -1.88% 619.91 21 CBOT corn 434.25 1.50 +0.35% +5.40% 428.56 61 CBOT soy 1275.75 -2.75 -0.22% +0.16% 1304.76 45 CBOT rice $15.61 -$0.03 -0.22% +1.33% $15.47 45 WTI crude $92.74 $0.02 +0.02% +0.02% $96.48 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.367 $0.000 +0.01% +0.46% USD/AUD 0.900 0.001 +0.11% +1.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)