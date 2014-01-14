SYDNEY, Jan 14 U.S. soybean futures edged lower
on Tuesday as traders banked profits from the biggest daily gain
in nearly two months on strong export demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.12
percent to $12.92-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.3 percent on
Monday - the biggest daily climb since November 22.
* March corn dropped 0.23 percent to $4.33-1/2 a
bushel, after climbing 0.4 percent the session before.
* March wheat fell 0.26 percent to $5.72 a bushel,
having closed up 0.8 percent on Wednesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday that
U.S. export inspections for soybeans were 59.381 million
bushels, beating forecasts for 45 million to 50 million.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of
U.S. sorghum to China for the 2013/14 marketing year, the USDA
said.
* Wheat has been supported by confirmation that Egypt, the
world's biggest importer of the grain, bought 55,000 tonnes of
soft red winter wheat from the United States.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen held onto broad gains early on Tuesday, having
staged a solid rally against sterling, the U.S. dollar and euro
following a selloff on Wall Street and a further drop in
Treasury yields.
* Oil fell on Monday after news of a deal between Western
nations and Iran to curb the OPEC country's nuclear program and
as production resumed from Libya and a key North Sea oilfield.
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday on caution ahead of
corporate results, as mounting negative pre-announcements left a
lackluster profit growth outlook.
DATA (GMT)
0700 Germany Wholesale price index
0745 France Current account
1000 Euro zone Industrial production
1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism index
1330 U.S. Retail sales
1330 U.S. Import prices
1330 U.S. Export prices
1500 U.S. Business inventories
Grains prices at 0138 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 572.00 -1.50 -0.26% +0.53% 616.69 22
CBOT corn 433.50 -1.00 -0.23% +0.17% 428.91 60
CBOT soy 1292.75 -1.50 -0.12% +1.11% 1304.37 63
CBOT rice $15.61 -$0.03 -0.19% -0.26% $15.46 42
WTI crude $91.77 -$0.03 -0.03% -1.02% $96.42 27
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.366 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.06%
USD/AUD 0.902 -0.003 -0.31% +0.34%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)