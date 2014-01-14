SYDNEY, Jan 14 U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Tuesday as traders banked profits from the biggest daily gain in nearly two months on strong export demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.12 percent to $12.92-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.3 percent on Monday - the biggest daily climb since November 22. * March corn dropped 0.23 percent to $4.33-1/2 a bushel, after climbing 0.4 percent the session before. * March wheat fell 0.26 percent to $5.72 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on Wednesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday that U.S. export inspections for soybeans were 59.381 million bushels, beating forecasts for 45 million to 50 million. * Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. sorghum to China for the 2013/14 marketing year, the USDA said. * Wheat has been supported by confirmation that Egypt, the world's biggest importer of the grain, bought 55,000 tonnes of soft red winter wheat from the United States. MARKET NEWS * The yen held onto broad gains early on Tuesday, having staged a solid rally against sterling, the U.S. dollar and euro following a selloff on Wall Street and a further drop in Treasury yields. * Oil fell on Monday after news of a deal between Western nations and Iran to curb the OPEC country's nuclear program and as production resumed from Libya and a key North Sea oilfield. * U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday on caution ahead of corporate results, as mounting negative pre-announcements left a lackluster profit growth outlook. DATA (GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index 0745 France Current account 1000 Euro zone Industrial production 1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism index 1330 U.S. Retail sales 1330 U.S. Import prices 1330 U.S. Export prices 1500 U.S. Business inventories Grains prices at 0138 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 572.00 -1.50 -0.26% +0.53% 616.69 22 CBOT corn 433.50 -1.00 -0.23% +0.17% 428.91 60 CBOT soy 1292.75 -1.50 -0.12% +1.11% 1304.37 63 CBOT rice $15.61 -$0.03 -0.19% -0.26% $15.46 42 WTI crude $91.77 -$0.03 -0.03% -1.02% $96.42 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.366 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.06% USD/AUD 0.902 -0.003 -0.31% +0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)