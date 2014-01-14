* Wheat falls, trades around lowest since July, 2010 * Corn dips on large U.S. supply, soybeans steady (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 14 U.S. wheat edged lower on Tuesday, falling for five out of six sessions and trading around its lowest since July, 2010 as plentiful global supplies weighed on the market. Corn dipped, snapping two sessions of gains as record U.S. production prompted traders to book profits after Friday's rally, while soybeans were little changed, trading close to a two-week top with support from Chinese buying. "The bigger picture of a large year-on-year increase in U.S. corn supplies still remains intact, so it is difficult to get overly excited about corn prices in the medium term," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The market will still look at testing $4 a bushel at some stage over the next six months or so." Chicago Board of Trade March corn dropped 0.4 percent to $4.33 a bushel by 0336 GMT, after climbing 5.4 percent in the last two sessions. Front-month wheat fell 0.4 percent to $5.71-1/4 a bushel, not far from a three-and-half year low of $5.60-1/2 a bushel hit on Friday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a report on Friday pegged U.S. wheat stocks for the 2013/14 season at 608 million bushels, above market expectations. The USDA report was bullish for corn, which drove prices higher on Friday. It pegged 2013/14 U.S. corn production at a record 13.925 billion bushels, but below its last estimate in November of 13.989 billion. Chinese buying and strong exports are underpinning soybean prices. The USDA said on Monday that U.S. export inspections for soybeans were 59.381 million bushels, beating forecasts for 45 million to 50 million. The agency also said that private exporters reported the sale of 140,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations. March soybeans were almost flat at $12.94 a bushel, having firmed 1.3 percent on Monday - the biggest daily climb since November 22. Grains prices at 0336 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 571.25 -2.25 -0.39% -2.23% 619.84 22 CBOT corn 433.00 -1.50 -0.35% +5.10% 428.52 58 CBOT soy 1294.00 -0.25 -0.02% +1.59% 1305.37 63 CBOT rice $15.55 -$0.08 -0.54% +0.94% $15.47 42 WTI crude $91.96 $0.16 +0.17% -0.82% $96.43 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.367 $0.006 +0.44% +0.68% USD/AUD 0.904 0.014 +1.60% +1.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)