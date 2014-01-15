SYDNEY, Jan 15 U.S. corn futures extended losses into a second day on Wednesday, with investors taking profits after the grain firmed more than 5 percent following a lower-than-expected production forecast last week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March corn dropped 0.23 percent to $4.30-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.58 percent in the previous session. * March soybeans were unchanged at $13.07 a bushel, after climbing 0.95 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a 20-day high. * March wheat was steady at $5.79-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Tuesday. * Wheat was buoyed by market talk of purchases of hard red winter wheat by Brazil, although these were not confirmed. * Soybeans drew support from strong Chinese demand and concerns over hot, dry weather in Argentina. * The National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly crush report due Wednesday should show that NOPA's U.S. members crushed 163.9 million bushels of soybeans in December, up 2.3 percent from November, a Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed. MARKET NEWS * The yen and Australian dollar nursed heavy losses early on Wednesday, having suffered a swift turnaround in fortunes as a shakeout in long dollar positions came to an abrupt end following upbeat U.S. retail sales data. * U.S. oil prices rose on Tuesday as traders squared positions amid some signs of strength in the U.S. economy, while Brent fell in choppy trading, pressured by incremental increases in Libyan oil supply and expectations that Iranian crude will return to market. DATA (GMT) 0200 China New yuan loans 0200 China M2 money supply 0800 Germany 2013 GDP 1000 Euro zone Trade data 1330 U.S. Producer prices 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Grains prices at 0111 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 579.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.80% 616.93 32 CBOT corn 430.50 -1.00 -0.23% -0.52% 428.81 55 CBOT soy 1307.00 0.00 +0.00% +2.23% 1304.84 68 CBOT rice $15.46 -$0.02 -0.13% -1.18% $15.46 46 WTI crude $92.54 -$0.05 -0.05% +0.81% $96.40 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.367 $0.000 -0.01% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.896 -0.010 -1.07% -0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)