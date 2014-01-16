SYDNEY, Jan 16 U.S. soybeans rose for the sixth straight session on Thursday to hover close to a three-week high, supported by strong demand for U.S. stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans climbed 0.1 percent to $13.19 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a peak of $13.21 a bushel, the highest since Dec. 24. * March corn was unchanged at $4.25-3/4 a bushel, having slid 1.3 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.22 percent to $5.69 a bushel, after closing down 2 percent on Wednesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Wednesday said private exporters reported the sale of 106,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for the 2014/15 marketing year. * By law, exporters must report promptly the sale of 100,000 tonnes or more of a commodity to the same destination in one day. * A weekly USDA report on Thursday morning was expected to show export sales of soybeans in a range from 750,000 to 1.05 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 9, up from 156,200 tonnes the week before. * U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association said that U.S. processors crushed a record 165.384 million bushels of soybeans in December, topping market forecasts. * Chinese quarantine authorities have rejected more distillers' dried grains (DDGs), a corn by-product from the United States, due to the presence of an unapproved genetically-modified (GMO) strain, traders said on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar traded at a near one-week high against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having returned to levels seen before last week's soft payrolls data as faith in the U.S. economic recovery was restored. * U.S. oil ended at a two-week high on Wednesday after government data showed a larger-than-expected drop in inventories while a rise in Brent was restrained by expectations Iranian and Libyan crude supplies may increase. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 climbing to an all-time closing high after strong earnings from Bank of America and data signaled that the economy was improving. DATA (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment 0900 Italy Trade data 1330 U.S. Consumer inflation 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Grains prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 569.00 1.25 +0.22% -0.78% 613.84 28 CBOT corn 425.75 0.00 +0.00% -2.01% 428.88 49 CBOT soy 1319.00 1.00 +0.08% +1.91% 1305.22 53 CBOT rice $15.62 -$0.03 -0.16% -0.13% $15.45 52 WTI crude $94.28 $0.11 +0.12% +1.83% $96.40 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.361 -$0.006 -0.48% -0.42% USD/AUD 0.881 -0.015 -1.71% -2.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)