* Soybeans rallies for sixth straight session * Chinese buying underpins gains - analysts * Corn dips slightly, wheat rebounds By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Jan 16 U.S. soybean futures rose for the sixth straight session on Thursday, taking gains over the period to nearly 4 percent, as strong demand for U.S. stocks continued to underpin gains. Wheat rose, rebounding from losses of nearly 2 percent, while corn edged lower for the third straight session as further Chinese rejections weighed. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $13.19 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent in the previous session after hitting its highest in more than three weeks at $13.21 a bushel. In the stretch that began Jan. 9, soybeans have posted the biggest six-day gain in nearly seven weeks. "China has been actively buying (from the United States) again this week," Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "The market was expecting that China would buy from South America but they are not." The U.S. Agriculture Department on Wednesday said private exporters reported the sale of 106,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for the 2014/15 marketing year. The strong export demand for U.S. soybeans is expected to be demonstrated in a weekly USDA report due later Thursday, with sales seen in a range between 750,000 and 1.05 million tonnes for the week ended Jan. 9, up from 156,200 tonnes the week before. U.S domestic demand has also been strong. The National Oilseed Processors Association on Wednesday said its U.S. members crushed 165.4 million bushels of soybeans in December, up from 160.1 million in November and the largest monthly total in NOPA records dating back through 2002. March corn fell 0.06 percent to $4.25-1/2 a bushel, having slumped 1.3 percent on Wednesday, when weaker cash markets and confirmation of further Chinese rejections dragged. Chinese quarantine authorities have rejected more distillers' dried grains (DDGs), a corn by-product from the United States, due to the presence of an unapproved genetically-modified (GMO) strain, traders said. March wheat rose 0.13 percent to $5.68-1/2 a bushel, having slid 2 percent on Wednesday when bumper global supplies weighed. Ukraine boosted its 2013 grain harvest estimate by 36 percent to a record high. The estimate included 22.278 million tonnes of wheat, up from 15.762 million in 2012. India's 2014 wheat production was seen at more than 100 million tonnes, a new record, according to Farm Minister Sharad Pawar. Grains prices at 0349 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 568.50 0.75 +0.13% -0.87% 613.83 26 CBOT corn 425.50 -0.25 -0.06% -2.07% 428.88 49 CBOT soy 1319.00 1.00 +0.08% +1.91% 1305.22 53 CBOT rice $15.66 $0.02 +0.13% +0.16% $15.45 57 WTI crude $94.17 $0.00 +0.00% +1.71% $96.40 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.362 -$0.006 -0.45% -0.39% USD/AUD 0.881 -0.016 -1.74% -2.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)