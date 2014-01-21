SYDNEY, Jan 21 U.S. soybean futures fell on Tuesday as rains were forecast across Argentina over the next few days, easing the threat of yield damage. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans lost 0.27 percent to $13.13 a bushel, having closed up 0.1 percent on Friday. * March wheat rose 0.14 percent to $5.64-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.62 percent on Friday. * March corn little changed at $4.23-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.94 percent in the previous session. * Ample rains expected in Argentina's agricultural belt over the days ahead should help soy farmers preserve yields that had been threatened by recent weeks of extreme dry and hot weather. * Private exporters reported the sale of 204,000 tonnes of U.S corn to Egypt for delivery during the 2013/14 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its outlook for 2014 U.S. corn plantings to 93.319 million acres from 91.486 million. Informa also trimmed its estimate of soybean plantings to 81.264 million from 81.929 million. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat for shipment in April, European traders said on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The New Zealand dollar shot out of the starting block early on Tuesday after inflation data strengthened the case for higher interest rates at home, leaving behind many of its major peers that are still struggling for inspiration. * Brent crude dipped below $106 per barrel on Monday, weighed by data showing China's oil demand growth slowed further in 2013 and by news Iran had started implementing a nuclear deal with world powers, which could eventually allow more oil exports. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Friday as results from Intel and General Electric were the latest to dampen the view on fourth-quarter earnings. DATA (GMT) 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Grains prices at 0115 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 564.25 0.75 +0.13% -1.48% 604.42 28 CBOT corn 423.75 -0.25 -0.06% -0.99% 428.03 45 CBOT soy 1313.00 -3.50 -0.27% -0.15% 1305.44 48 CBOT rice $15.51 -$0.09 -0.58% -0.45% $15.44 42 WTI crude $93.87 -$0.50 -0.53% -0.53% $96.06 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.354 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.881 0.000 -0.03% +0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)