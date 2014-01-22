* U.S. soybeans edge higher after deep losses
* Corn, wheat prices firm on strong export demand
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 22 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Wednesday, with the market taking a breather after sliding to a
two-month low on an improving crop outlook in Argentina and
expectations of Chinese demand shifting to South America.
Corn rose for a second consecutive session, while wheat
gained 0.7 percent as strong appetite from top buyers
underpinned the grain markets.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans had
climbed 0.3 percent to $12.84-1/4 a bushel by 0302 GMT after
falling to 12.79-1/4 a bushel, their lowest since Nov. 21. The
contract dropped 2.7 percent on Tuesday, its biggest daily slide
in almost a year.
March corn gained 0.4 percent to $4.26-1/2 a bushel,
adding to last session's 0.24 percent rise, and March wheat
added 0.7 percent to $5.66 a bushel.
"There is talk of some beans being switched to South
America, which is part of the reason for the selloff last
night," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone
Australia.
"Export pace has been reasonable for corn."
Expectations that some U.S. soybean purchases by China will
be moved to South America weighed on the futures market on
Tuesday.
U.S. exporters have already shipped nearly 18.8 million
tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, and about 8 million tonnes
more has been sold but is yet to ship to the world's top
importer, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. A
large share of the 3.5 million tonnes in unshipped sales to
undisclosed destinations is also believed to be earmarked for
China.
Improved crop prospects in Argentina also dragged on prices.
Ample rains expected in the country's agricultural belt over
the days ahead should help farmers preserve yields that had been
threatened by recent weeks of extreme dry and hot weather.
The recent decline in corn and wheat prices to
around three-and-half-year lows is attracting importers to lock
in supplies.
A group of Israeli private buyers has issued a tender to
purchase up to 90,000 tonnes of corn, while South Korea's Feed
Leaders Committee has bought 60,000 tonnes of U.S. corn.
South Korean feed makers bought 118,000 tonnes of feed wheat
and Iraq's state grains board is in market to take at least
50,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat.
Chinese wheat importers are seeking cargoes for April
shipment, trade sources said, as the world's top consumer aims
to take advantage of lower global prices.
Prices at 0302 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 566.00 3.75 +0.67% -1.18% 604.48 32
CBOT corn 426.50 1.50 +0.35% -0.35% 428.13 50
CBOT soy 1284.25 3.75 +0.29% -2.34% 1304.48 35
CBOT rice $15.47 $0.01 +0.10% -0.74% $15.44 38
WTI crude $95.41 $0.44 +0.46% +1.10% $96.14 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.357 -$0.004 -0.29% -0.06%
USD/AUD 0.886 -0.004 -0.43% -0.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)