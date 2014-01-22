* U.S. soybeans edge higher after deep losses * Corn, wheat prices firm on strong export demand (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 22 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Wednesday, with the market taking a breather after sliding to a two-month low on an improving crop outlook in Argentina and expectations of Chinese demand shifting to South America. Corn rose for a second consecutive session, while wheat gained 0.7 percent as strong appetite from top buyers underpinned the grain markets. Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans had climbed 0.3 percent to $12.84-1/4 a bushel by 0302 GMT after falling to 12.79-1/4 a bushel, their lowest since Nov. 21. The contract dropped 2.7 percent on Tuesday, its biggest daily slide in almost a year. March corn gained 0.4 percent to $4.26-1/2 a bushel, adding to last session's 0.24 percent rise, and March wheat added 0.7 percent to $5.66 a bushel. "There is talk of some beans being switched to South America, which is part of the reason for the selloff last night," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia. "Export pace has been reasonable for corn." Expectations that some U.S. soybean purchases by China will be moved to South America weighed on the futures market on Tuesday. U.S. exporters have already shipped nearly 18.8 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, and about 8 million tonnes more has been sold but is yet to ship to the world's top importer, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. A large share of the 3.5 million tonnes in unshipped sales to undisclosed destinations is also believed to be earmarked for China. Improved crop prospects in Argentina also dragged on prices. Ample rains expected in the country's agricultural belt over the days ahead should help farmers preserve yields that had been threatened by recent weeks of extreme dry and hot weather. The recent decline in corn and wheat prices to around three-and-half-year lows is attracting importers to lock in supplies. A group of Israeli private buyers has issued a tender to purchase up to 90,000 tonnes of corn, while South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee has bought 60,000 tonnes of U.S. corn. South Korean feed makers bought 118,000 tonnes of feed wheat and Iraq's state grains board is in market to take at least 50,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat. Chinese wheat importers are seeking cargoes for April shipment, trade sources said, as the world's top consumer aims to take advantage of lower global prices. Prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 566.00 3.75 +0.67% -1.18% 604.48 32 CBOT corn 426.50 1.50 +0.35% -0.35% 428.13 50 CBOT soy 1284.25 3.75 +0.29% -2.34% 1304.48 35 CBOT rice $15.47 $0.01 +0.10% -0.74% $15.44 38 WTI crude $95.41 $0.44 +0.46% +1.10% $96.14 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.357 -$0.004 -0.29% -0.06% USD/AUD 0.886 -0.004 -0.43% -0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)