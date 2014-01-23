SYDNEY, Jan 23 U.S. wheat futures edged higher
for the first time in four sessions on Thursday as forecasts for
cold weather across the Midwest raised fears of crop damage.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.2
percent to $12.82 a bushel, having firmed 0.1 percent on
Wednesday.
* March corn was unchanged at $4.26-1/4 a bushel,
after gaining 0.24 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat rose 0.18 percent to $5.62-1/4 a bushel,
having closed down 0.18 percent the day before.
* Frigid weather around the U.S. Midwest this week posed a
slight risk of freeze damage to about 15 percent of the region's
soft red winter wheat crop, primarily in Missouri and Illinois,
an agricultural meteorologist said Wednesday.
* Ample rains expected in the Argentine grain belt over
coming days should help farmers preserve soy yields that had
been threatened by recent weeks of extreme dry and hot weather.
* Iraq made a rare purchase of 50,000 tonnes of U.S. hard
red winter wheat via a larger tender that also included 200,000
tonnes of Australian wheat and 100,000 tonnes of Canadian.
MARKET NEWS
* Oil rose more than a dollar on Wednesday to settle at its
highest price this year on the startup of a new major pipeline,
expected to help eliminate a bottleneck that has depressed U.S.
futures for three years, and on expectations that frigid weather
in the Northeast would prompt strong demand for heating fuel.
* The S&P 500 closed flat on Wednesday as a mixed bag of
corporate earnings failed to give investors the confidence to
push equities higher with the index near record levels.
DATA (GMT)
0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI
0758 France Markit flash manufacturing PMI
0828 Germany Markit flash manufacturing PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit flash manufacturing PMI
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. National activity index
1358 U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI
1400 U.S. Home price index
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence
1500 U.S. Existing home sales
Grains prices at 0113 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 562.25 1.00 +0.18% -0.22% 601.39 27
CBOT corn 426.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.53% 427.81 50
CBOT soy 1282.00 2.50 +0.20% -2.62% 1303.36 35
CBOT rice $15.46 -$0.04 -0.29% -0.90% $15.44 38
WTI crude $96.56 -$0.17 -0.18% +1.65% $96.16 68
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.354 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.01%
USD/AUD 0.884 0.003 +0.34% +0.69%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)