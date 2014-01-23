SYDNEY, Jan 23 U.S. wheat futures edged higher for the first time in four sessions on Thursday as forecasts for cold weather across the Midwest raised fears of crop damage. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $12.82 a bushel, having firmed 0.1 percent on Wednesday. * March corn was unchanged at $4.26-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 0.24 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.18 percent to $5.62-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.18 percent the day before. * Frigid weather around the U.S. Midwest this week posed a slight risk of freeze damage to about 15 percent of the region's soft red winter wheat crop, primarily in Missouri and Illinois, an agricultural meteorologist said Wednesday. * Ample rains expected in the Argentine grain belt over coming days should help farmers preserve soy yields that had been threatened by recent weeks of extreme dry and hot weather. * Iraq made a rare purchase of 50,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red winter wheat via a larger tender that also included 200,000 tonnes of Australian wheat and 100,000 tonnes of Canadian. MARKET NEWS * Oil rose more than a dollar on Wednesday to settle at its highest price this year on the startup of a new major pipeline, expected to help eliminate a bottleneck that has depressed U.S. futures for three years, and on expectations that frigid weather in the Northeast would prompt strong demand for heating fuel. * The S&P 500 closed flat on Wednesday as a mixed bag of corporate earnings failed to give investors the confidence to push equities higher with the index near record levels. DATA (GMT) 0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI 0758 France Markit flash manufacturing PMI 0828 Germany Markit flash manufacturing PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit flash manufacturing PMI 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. National activity index 1358 U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI 1400 U.S. Home price index 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Grains prices at 0113 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 562.25 1.00 +0.18% -0.22% 601.39 27 CBOT corn 426.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.53% 427.81 50 CBOT soy 1282.00 2.50 +0.20% -2.62% 1303.36 35 CBOT rice $15.46 -$0.04 -0.29% -0.90% $15.44 38 WTI crude $96.56 -$0.17 -0.18% +1.65% $96.16 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.354 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.884 0.003 +0.34% +0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)